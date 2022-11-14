AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Making Debut at Doha International Airport, Chery Shares a Football Feast with You

PRNewswire November 14, 2022

CANBERRA, Australia, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — As the football feast in Qatar approaches, the relevant elements have already spread throughout the streets and lanes of Qatar’s major cities. At Doha International Airport, Chery makes a prominent appearance for facilitating this football event, allowing every arriving passenger to get into the carnival rhythm in advance.

According to the data, inbound flights of Qatar surged 10 times during this football event, while direct flight bookings to Doha from Mexico, Argentina, Spain and other places increased up to 79 times. It is expected that this event will attract 1.2 million visitors from all over the world to Qatar. Obviously, Chery’s shuttle service during the event will ease the urban travel pressure to a certain extent, and will provide timely support for the football feast in Qatar.

In the process of achieving rapid internationalization, Chery has always upheld the “user-centered” development concept, understanding the needs of users and always insisting on catering to the preferences of users. Regarding the football feast held every four years, Chery will launch a variety of thematic activities for millions of users worldwide during this football event, including TikTok goal challenge and the WCWL gala night for thousands of people to watch football games together. In Australia, Chery will also organize prize-giving contests during the World Cup, so as to cheer for Australian football team.

In addition, Chery will carry out the public welfare activities of football in Africa and other regions, sponsoring football events and launching the “Future Football Stars Program” to support youngsters with football dreams, so as to fulfill its corporate social responsibility, and deliver care.

In cheering for the football players on the football field, Chery is also cheering for its corporate mission together with its global users. In the future, Chery will continue to work hard on the journey to become a world-class brand, and striving to provide more high-quality and high-end products for global users!

