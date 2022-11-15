Domenico Lup appointed CEO of Allianz Trade in ASEAN

Domenico Lup to lead growth developments in six ASEAN countries

HONG KONG, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Allianz Trade is pleased to appoint Domenico Lup as CEO of Allianz Trade in ASEAN with effect from 1 December 2022. Mr Lup will be responsible for overseeing the trade credit insurer’s growth developments in six ASEAN countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. Mr Lup will be based in Singapore and report to Regional CEO of Allianz Trade in Asia Pacific Paul Flanagan.

Prior to this appointment, Mr Lup was Commercial Director for Allianz Trade in Middle East, a role he held since 2018 and based in Dubai, where he oversaw the commercial portfolio for seven countries in the Middle East region. He joined Allianz Trade in 2013 as Marketing and Customer Services Director for Allianz Trade in Italy. Before joining Allianz Trade, Mr Lup had worked for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Group and consulting firm Busacca & Associati. Mr Lup holds a bachelor degree in Economics and Business Administration from LUISS Guido Carli.

On his appointment, Mr Lup says, “I am honoured to be appointed CEO for the ASEAN hub. I am very grateful for the prolific and eventful years I had spent with the MMEA teams, first in the regional headquarters and then in the Middle East countries. Uncertainties and volatility will remain in 2023 but together with my new team, we will be able to accompany our customers and partners towards a sustainable and long-term growth.”

Mr Flanagan comments on this senior appointment, “ASEAN is a leading and dynamic multi-product hub within Asia Pacific which obviously plays a key part in our growth strategy. Through his career, Domenico has gained multi-country experience and demonstrated success in developing commercial portfolios in diversified markets. I am confident that Domenico, together with the local management team, will be able to achieve great results in ASEAN.”

