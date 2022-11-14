CBTS Deploys Ribbon Connect to Accelerate Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams Implementation

Turnkey solution facilitates delivery of Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams, spurring deployment of hybrid work environments

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world’s largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that CBTS, a leading provider of communications, cloud, infrastructure, and consulting for enterprise organizations worldwide, is leveraging Ribbon Connect to deploy Operator Connect Accelerator for Microsoft Teams.

Ribbon Connect enables service providers to deliver a digital engagement model to transition legacy telephony services to Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Phone System, expediting the delivery of Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams. The as a Service (aaS) solution leverages pre-assembled API integration, sales enablement, and portal-based administration tools to simplify selling, provisioning, and billing Operator Connect related services. The Ribbon Connect portfolio combines these advanced toolsets with the same proven carrier-grade security products and services that are already trusted and deployed in the world’s largest telecom networks.

“We’re committed to being the service provider of choice for organizations migrating to Microsoft Teams. With Ribbon Connect, our customers can fully leverage the digital engagement model that Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams enables. Our partnership with Ribbon positions us to move faster and supports our commitment to deliver an outstanding customer experience,” said Tony King, Vice President & Principal of the CBTS Communications Practice.

Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams is an operator-managed service for interconnection between Teams and telephony services, designed to simplify Teams users’ access to telephony services. The solution helps position Microsoft Phone System services as a replacement for traditional telephony services and other cloud Unified Communications offerings. Operator Connect Accelerator for Microsoft Teams enables service providers to engage with an authorized Microsoft ecosystem partner and gain access to the integration tools, services offerings and professional services that help them jump-start their Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams deployments.

“Adding Phone System services to Microsoft Teams is a key opportunity for service providers. CBTS enjoys a well-deserved reputation as a telecom leader and innovator and this deployment further cements that reputation, enabling them to accelerate their time to market and keep ahead of the competition by embracing self-service portals and digital workflows,” said Tony Scarfo, Ribbon’s EVP, Cloud and Edge Business Unit, “We’re proud of our longstanding business partnership and of their decision to trust Ribbon to expand their Microsoft Teams offerings.”

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today’s smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

About CBTS

CBTS serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions – including Application Modernization, Managed Hybrid Cloud, Cyber Security, Unified Communications, and Infrastructure Solutions – that drive business outcomes, improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and reduce costs for its clients. CBTS is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Modern Work and holds an Advanced Specialization in Calling for Microsoft Teams.

For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication’s products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications’ business, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of Ribbon Communications’ most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications’ views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications’ views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact

+1 (978) 614-8050

[email protected]

Media Contact

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

[email protected]

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.