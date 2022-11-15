AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

The City of Kyiv’s Air Quality Monitoring Data Officially Integrated into IQAir’s AirVisual Air Quality Monitoring Platform

PRNewswire November 15, 2022

KYIV, Ukraine, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Official Kyiv Government Air Quality Data Now on IQAir AirVisual Platform The city of Kyiv’s official air quality data is now available on AirVisual, IQAir’s global air quality monitoring platform. In addition to providing real-time air quality data, AirVisual also reports a list of the most polluted cities in the world based upon ambient air readings.

“We are glad that the Kyiv city air monitoring system is now one of the data sources on IQAir’s AirVisual air quality monitoring platform. Thanks to the fruitful collaboration with IQAir, we have successfully established the data transfer. We hope that this will have a positive impact on the objectivity of the formation of the air quality index of Kyiv and the future air quality city rankings on the AirVisual Platform,” said Oleksandr Vozniy, head of the Department of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Kyiv City State Administration.

“IQAir is proud to support the city of Kyiv to share its air quality data on the AirVisual platform and show it in the context of global air quality. The determination of the city of Kyiv to provide its citizens and the global community at large with official air quality measurement data, especially during times like these, is testimony to a deep sense of responsibility and commitment to public service. The air quality data that we are able to collect today, will serve as an important reference point to observe Kyiv’s progress in the coming years in building and rebuilding a city that cares about the health and quality of life of its citizens,” said Frank Hammes, Global CEO of IQAir.

A network of five high precision air quality monitoring stations is currently operated in Kyiv by the Department of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Kyiv City State Administration. Systems with similar operating principles operate in London, Paris, Munich and other European cities.

The stations automatically measure dust in three fractions (PM1, PM2.5 and PM10), nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, ammonia, ozone, hydrogen sulfide and formaldehyde, as well as meteorological indicators. In addition to the AirVisual platform, all data is displayed in a user-friendly format on the website asm.kyivcity.gov.ua.

Air quality data in Kyiv is transmitted to IQAir by the Ukrainian non-governmental air quality monitoring network LUN Misto AIR. It brings together information from more than 40 stations in Kyiv and measures dust in three fractions and meteorological parameters. Combining official and non-governmental air quality monitoring is a widespread global practice.

About the Department of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kyiv City State Administration

Responsible for air quality management in Kyiv, the Department of Ecology and Natural Resources of KCSA works around the clock to collect, process, and analyze data on atmospheric air quality in the capital of Ukraine.

About IQAir

IQAir is a Swiss technology company that empowers individuals, organizations and governments around the world to improve air quality through information, collaboration and technology solutions. The IQAir AirVisual app and website provides real-time air quality data for over 10,000 cities in over 140 countries.

Media Contact:
Tiffany Allegretti
IQAir Public Relations Manager
562-903-7600 ext. 21129

SOURCE IQAir

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.