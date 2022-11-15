AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sushma Panchawati Joins Stagwell’s (STGW) National Research Group as Senior Vice President as the Firm Expands its Asia-Pacific Footprint

PRNewswire November 15, 2022

 Panchawati has joined the Content and Strategy leadership team and will be based in Singapore

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — National Research Group (NRG), recognized as an insights leader at the edge of technology, content, and culture, today announced that Sushma Panchawati, a veteran insights strategist and emerging markets specialist, has been appointed Senior Vice President, Content & Strategy. She will oversee the firm’s presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. NRG is part of Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing.

In her new role, Panchawati will work closely with both existing and new clients across the streaming, television, and theatrical landscapes, leading brand health, concept evaluation, messaging and positioning, content testing, and creative material testing.

“Now is a really exciting time to be working on the content landscape in Asia-Pacific given the discernible impact it has been having on the world at large for the last decade. I am very excited to help our clients take it to new heights by tapping into the rich multi-cultural tapestry here and to be part of NRG’s journey in the region,” said Panchawati.

Panchawati has more than 15 years of experience working in product and marketing strategy. Most recently, she was part of the founding team at Edvanza, a career advancement partner for young professionals. There, she led the design and delivery of the company’s MVP product proposition, as well as the foundational business and marketing strategy, driving growth in the UK, Africa, and India. Before that, Panchawati led the APAC region for The Sound, a brand strategy and product innovation agency. She has led strategy and research efforts across APAC, EU, Africa, and South America working with brands like Google, Pinterest, Netflix, Amazon, and Apple on their brand launch campaigns, marketing and product strategies, and innovation pipelines.

“With established markets maturing, Asia-Pacific is a region of particular importance for many of our entertainment clients. However, its diverse range of cultures and tastes means that success will depend on bespoke marketing strategies. Sushma’s deep expertise and unique perspective across the region will be invaluable to our clients as they navigate the opportunities ahead,” said Stephen Palmer, President, Content & Strategy.

Panchawati earned her undergraduate degree from Jawaharlal Nehru Technology University and a master of business administration from MICA in India. She is a regular speaker at global conferences like the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR), highlighting her experience working across a diverse set of markets and methodologies. She will be based in Singapore.

About National Research Group

National Research Group is a leading global insights and strategy firm at the intersection of entertainment and technology. Rooted in four decades of industry expertise, the world’s leading marketers turn to us for insights into growth and strategy for any content, anywhere, on any device. Working at the confluence of content, culture and technology, NRG offers insights for bold storytellers everywhere. To learn more, please visit www.nationalresearchgroup.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world’s most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

For NRG:
Mary Moczula
[email protected] 

For Stagwell:
Sarah Arvizo
[email protected] 

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

