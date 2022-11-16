AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trip.com Group and Qatar Tourism Sign a Memorandum of Understanding to Promote Qatar as Leading Family-Friendly Tourism Destination

PRNewswire November 16, 2022
  • Qatar Tourism and Trip.com Group – one of the world’s leading travel service providers – sign Memorandum of Understanding to promote Qatar as the Middle East’s leading choice for family-friendly tourism
  • Partnership will see campaigns focused on China and India markets, as well as global campaigns
  • Latest agreement forms part of Qatar’s long-term goal to welcome six million visitors a year by 2030

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Qatar Tourism (QT) and online travel service providers, Trip.com Group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote Qatar across the globe as an ideal choice for family-friendly tourism.

The one-year agreement will see Qatar extensively promoted through a series of marketing campaigns, across Trip.com Group’s world-leading brands and associated assets, which include Ctrip.com (China), Trip.com (global), MakeMyTrip.com (India), and Skyscanner.com (global).

Commenting on the new partnership, the Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We believe that this new partnership with Trip.com Group will further promote Qatar as the Middle East’s ultimate destination choice for families, through their expansive network of globally recognised travel brands. From Qatar’s thrilling theme parks to adventures in the soaring desert dunescapes, and cultural districts with the ultimate shopping and dining experiences, a trip to Qatar offers something for the whole family.”

Commenting on the new partnership, Chairman and Co-Founder of Trip.com Group, James Liang, said: “I’m excited to strengthen cooperation through this new strategic partnership and bring awareness to a charming destination where tradition meets modernity. This month, the football World Cup will arrive, offering tourists a family-friendly atmosphere to explore and understand this unique destination. To sustain awareness and momentum for Qatar, Trip.com Group will utilise its strong brands and compelling content marketing capabilities to deliver a strong competitive advantage to the destination.”

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, Qunar and TrainPal. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission “to pursue the perfect trip for a better world”. Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com

Follow us on: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism’s mission is to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It will set the national strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Through our network of international offices in priority markets, and cutting-edge digital platforms, Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.  

Web: www.visitqatar.qa

 

SOURCE Trip.com Group

