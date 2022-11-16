AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Give the gift of a great meal out: Australian tech pioneers partner to create memorable dining experiences

PRNewswire November 16, 2022
  •  Prezzee announces a new partnership with Australian-owned restaurant gift card provider, Gift-a-Restaurant
  •  Customers will be able to gift culinary experiences at over 100 iconic restaurants around Australia including Botswana Butchery, Movida, White + Wongs, and Long Chim.

SYDNEY, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — International digital gifting company Prezzee today announced an exciting partnership with Gift-a-Restaurant, which will give customers access to purchase gift cards from Australia’s best-known restaurants.

Prezzee customers can give family, friends, and colleagues the gift of dining in some of Australia’s hottest eateries – from Catalina in Sydney to Launceston’s Geronimo, and Yallingup’s Wills Domain.

With more restaurants joining the platform every week, soon Prezzee gift card customers will be able to access hundreds of popular restaurants across Australia and New Zealand.

Prezzee Chief Customer Officer & Managing Director Australia/New Zealand, Deanne Bannatyne, said the new partnership was a natural fit to expand Prezzee’s dining vertical

“We are proud to partner with another Australian-owned and operated tech innovator who is equally passionate about creating memorable moments for customers,” she said.

“At Prezzee, we ignite emotional connection through remarkable digital gifting moments using market-leading tech.”

“Our new collaboration with Gift-a-Restaurant joins over 300 diverse retailers on our platform, offering customers gifting choices across fashion, travel, tech and groceries.”

“We know our customers will love the flexibility of gifting their loved ones the opportunity to enjoy great meals out at a new favourite restaurant.”

Gift-a-Restaurant CEO, Craig Joel, said the partnership will be particularly beneficial for hospitality venues that are still recovering from the pandemic slump.

“Hospitality venues are always looking for ways to reach new audiences and the partnership between Gift-a-Restaurant and Prezzee enables restaurateurs to promote their venue-branded gift cards to consumers they wouldn’t have otherwise been able to reach.”

“Our data tells us reservations in 2022 have increased by 46 per cent when compared with pre-COVID levels.

“The dining sector is booming and everyone loves to dine out, be it at the local favourite or the best restaurant in town, dining reaches and engages all demographics.”

Prezzee customers can now purchase Gift-a-Restaurant gift cards at www.prezzee.com.au and www.prezzee.com.au/business

About Prezzee

Prezzee is a global digital gifting business that prides itself on creating remarkable gifting moments for consumers, businesses and 900+ brand partners across the world. Founded in 2014, Prezzee has evolved from a two-person Australian start-up to a global business with a 300+ member team and operations in North America, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

Website: www.prezzee.com LinkedIn: @Prezzee
Facebook: @Prezzee

SOURCE Prezzee

