  • award and prize

Dedoco Awarded Deep Analysis Innovation Index Award for 2022

PRNewswire November 16, 2022

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Dedoco is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the coveted ‘Innovation Index Award 2022‘ by Deep Analysis, an independent tech advisory firm. Deep Analysis selected Dedoco from over 150 vendors as a top innovator in the ‘Blockchain’ category.

Dedoco - Innovation Index Award Winner 2022

Based on the four key selection criteria used by Deep Analysis (problem solving, ingenuity of solution, value addition, product flexibility), Dedoco emerged as one of the top standouts for enterprise blockchain application.

Recognizing Dedoco as one of the pioneers in documents and blockchain pairing, Alan Pelz-Sharpe, Founder and Principal Analyst of Deep Analysis, noted “Though the value of blockchain for verifying and permanently locking documents has been understood for years, it has typically been left to enterprises to design and build their systems. The early successes of Dedoco suggest that such products are viable and can be built and taken to market relatively quickly.”

“We are delighted to receive the Deep Analysis’ 2022 Innovation Index award. It’s always an honour to be recognized as one of the first-movers in enterprise blockchain application, especially in today’s rapidly changing technology landscape.” said Daphne Ng, CEO and Co-founder, Dedoco. “It reinforces our vision of being the trust engine for documents”, she added.

About Dedoco:

Dedoco is a next-generation digital DMaaS (Document Management as-a-Service) that is built on blockchain technology, providing increased data privacy and document security to users. By utilizing blockchain, every Dedoco-issued document is trusted, verifiable, and interoperable across multiple systems. Thus supporting companies in their transition to web3, by providing essential, practical applications that solve universal pain points, not addressed by other providers.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Dedoco

