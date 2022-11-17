TotalEnergies ENEOS Completes Solar Rooftop Installation for Yanmar, a Leading Japanese Engine Manufacturer in India

CHENNAI, India, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — TotalEnergies ENEOS and Yanmar Engine Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd (YEMI), a leading Japanese engine manufacturer, announced the completion of a 1 MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) system. This system will power about 30% of its industrial engine production facility with green power in India.

With over 2,200 of modules installed, the PV system generates approximately 1,500 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity annually, realises significant cost savings for YEMI and reduces the company’s carbon footprint by about 1,200 tons of CO 2 emissions, equivalent to powering approximately 200 average households annually.

Under the agreement, TotalEnergies ENEOS finances, installs and operates the PV solar system while YEMI does not incur any upfront costs and pays only for the electricity generated.

Varun Khanna, Managing Director YEMI said, “The installation of this solar photovoltaic generation system underscores Yanmar’s longstanding commitment to sustainable operations. With this investment, we continue Yanmar’s goal to realise a sustainable future with access to powerful, highly efficient, and affordable engine technologies as well as implementing systems that can make optimal use of diverse energy sources to reduce the burden on the environment.”

Gavin Adda, Director of TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia said, “TotalEnergies ENEOS takes pride in providing the best solutions to its customers. We are pleased to partner with Yanmar to provide a solution that fulfils both its environmental sustainability and cost-saving goals.”

***

About TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pte. Ltd.

The company is a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and ENEOS to develop onsite B2B solar distributed generation across Asia. It is headquartered in Singapore with a plan to develop 2 GW of decentralized solar capacity over the next five years. https://solar.totalenergies.asia

TotalEnergies and renewables electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in renewables and electricity. At the end of June 2022, TotalEnergies’ gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity is close to 12 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources and storage by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world’s top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy.

ENEOS Corporation and renewables electricity

ENEOS operates over 20 solar power plants in Japan and are also participating in renewable energy projects in the United States, Australia, and Vietnam. Furthermore, ENEOS is actively engaged in power generation projects using biomass, hydroelectric power, wind power, etc. This joint venture is ENEOS’ first overseas renewable energy project using distributed power sources.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

Twitter: @TotalEnergies

LinkedIn: TotalEnergies

Facebook: TotalEnergies

Instagram: TotalEnergies

About ENEOS Corporation

ENEOS Group has developed businesses in the energy and nonferrous metals segments, from upstream to downstream. The Group’s envisioned goals for 2040 are: becoming one of the most prominent and internationally competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia, creating value by transforming our current business structure, and contributing to the development of a low-carbon, recycling-oriented society with the pursuit of carbon-neutral status in its own CO2 emissions. ENEOS Corporation, one of the principal operating companies in the Group, is contributing to achievement of the Group’s envisioned goals through a broad range of energy businesses.

About Yanmar

With beginnings in Osaka, Japan, in 1912, Yanmar was the first ever to succeed in making a compact diesel engine of a practical size in 1933. A pioneer in diesel engine technology, Yanmar is a global innovator in a wide range of industrial equipment, from small and large engines, agricultural machinery and facilities, construction equipment, energy systems, marine, to machine tools, and components — Yanmar’s global business operations span seven domains. On land, at sea, and in the city, Yanmar provides advanced solutions to the challenges customers face, towards realizing A Sustainable Future.

For more details, please visit the official website of Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.

https://www.yanmar.com/global/about/

TotalEnergies ENEOS Contacts

Media Relations: [email protected]

Cautionary Note TotalEnergies

The terms “TotalEnergies”, “TotalEnergies company” or “Company” in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies’ financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Cautionary Note ENEOS Corporation

The terms “ENEOS”, “ENEOS Group” in this document are used to designate ENEOS Corporation and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by ENEOS Corporation. This document contains certain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those reflected in any forward-looking statement due to various factors, which include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) macroeconomic conditions and changes in the competitive environment in the energy, resources, and materials industries; (2) the impact of COVID-19 on economic activity; (3) changes in laws and regulations; and (4) risks related to litigation and other legal proceedings.

SOURCE TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia