HCLSoftware Enters Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari

PRNewswire November 18, 2022

NEW YORK and NOIDA, India, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — HCLSoftware, a global leader in enterprise software solutions, today announced a multi-year partnership with legendary Formula One® team, Scuderia Ferrari. The deal with Ferrari S.p.A. sees HCLSoftware become a strategic partner to the historic racing team, with a focus on supplying high-performance, precision technology. The HCLSoftware logo will make its debut on Scuderia Ferrari’s F1-75 single-seater, driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at Formula One’s season finale at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. 

“This partnership demonstrates a coming together of two great brands to collaborate and change the future,” said Rajiv Shesh, Chief Revenue Officer, HCLSoftware. “Ferrari and HCLSoftware both have a heritage of excellence and progress, and we will work to achieve great things in development as we work together.” 

“It is a game changing opportunity for our company to work alongside such an iconic sporting team,” said Dario Debarbieri, Vice President and Head of Marketing at HCLSoftware. “Scuderia Ferrari’s will- to-win has brought it 16 Formula One Constructors’ Championships and 15 Drivers’ Championships. We are proud to bring not only our technology and expertise to Ferrari’s F1 operation, but also our never-ending pursuit of excellence and precision.” 

“We are pleased to embark on this partnership with HCLSoftware, a company with which we share several values, such as excellence, diligence, innovation and passion,” said Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Scuderia Ferrari. “In a world that is becoming ever more digital, in sport as in daily life, it is important to be able to count on a first-rate Team Partner such as HCLSoftware, for whom precision high performance technology is one of its strong points.”

The two companies will be engaged in various joint marketing activities during next year’s Formula One season, leveraging the Scuderia Ferrari team, platforms and assets to drive awareness, engagement and commerce of HCLSoftware to a global community. 

About HCLSoftware    

HCLSoftware, a division of HCLTech, develops, markets, sells, and supports software for digital transformation, data, analytics and insights, AI and automation, and enterprise security. HCLSoftware is the cloud-native solution factory for enterprise software and powers millions of apps at more than 20,000 organizations, including more than half of the Fortune 1000 and Global 2000 companies. HCLSoftware’s mission is to drive ultimate customer success through relentless product innovation. https://www.hcltechsw.com/

HCLSoftware logo and Scuderia Ferrari logo on the Ferrari F1-75 Single Seater

 

SOURCE HCLSoftware

