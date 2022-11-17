AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
COP27 Press Conference on Sustainable Energy and Low Carbon Transition Successfully Held

PRNewswire November 17, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — November 15th marks the Energy Day of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27).  On that day, All-China Environment Federation (ACEF) held a on-site press conference on “Sustainable Energy and Low Carbon Transition” in Press Conference Room-Luxor . Representatives from the Energy Research Institute of State Grid Corporation of China and China Liaoning Emission Exchange(CLEEX)  shared their own practical cases.

Chai Gaofeng, vice president of Energy Research Institute of State Grid Corporation of China, shared his thoughts on the State Grid Serves China's Climate Goals for Green Development . (PRNewsfoto/All-China Environment Federation)

Vice president of Energy Research Institute of State Grid Corporation of China, Mr. Chai Gaofeng said that China’s power grid system is currently the largest in the world, its installed power generation capacity of renewable energy, including wind energy, solar energy and hydropower,respectively  reached 272.5GW, 263.1GW and 251.3GW in 2021, and the total installed capacity of renewable energy has also ranked No.1 in the world.

China is building a innovated power system and a modern energy system nowadays. By strengthening power grid construction, strengthening unified dispatching, and improving the system’s adjustable capacity,  the function of the New Energy Cloud  could be better utilized, and at last construct a more intelligent power grid system which will better absorb the widely distributed renewable energy and promote the consumption of renewable energy by all sectors of society, so as to fully help China hit peak emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.

Wu Fan, deputy general manager and Chen Jinxi, general manager of CLEEX, released the Carbon Neutrality&Carbon Inclusion(CNI) International Voluntary Emission Reduction Service Platform to international media. (PRNewsfoto/All-China Environment Federation)

 

Chen Jinxi, general manager of CLEEX, said that tackling the global climate crisis requires the joint efforts of human society. The service platform of “Carbon Sink and International Voluntary Emission Reduction” developed and operated by CLEEX is committed to engaging the public deeply in combating climate change and opening up ways for small, medium and micro enterprises and individuals to make contributions to the goal of carbon neutrality, ranging from domestic to international context, from cities to villages, and from enterprises to individuals. In all regions where RMB is circulating, as long as mobile phones can log in to WeChat, carbon inclusion can be easily regulated, and carbon neutrality can be achieved. CLEEX will actively strengthen cooperation with colleagues at home and abroad, continuously introduce genuine and innovative service products and institutional arrangements that keep pace with the times, become a carbon-neutral service platform with global influence and market competitiveness, and build a China brand and Chinese business card to deal with climate change.

Up to now, a series of side events of ACEF focusing on the synergy between important environmental issues and  tackling climate change have been live streamed in the COP27 official website and Youtube account and have been reported by hundreds medias in China and abroad, actively telling the stories of climate actions from China.

 

SOURCE All-China Environment Federation

