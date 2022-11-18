San Pin Tian Champions Healthy Alternatives With Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Tea and Vegetarian-Friendly Snacks

TAIPEI, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — San Pin Tian International Co., Ltd (San Pin Tian), is empowering consumers to lead healthier lifestyles through its SUNnINTEA and Laomu brands offering a delicious range of non-alcoholic and vegetarian-friendly beverages and snacks.

With an increasing global focus on healthy living, consumers are getting more particular about the ingredients that go into their food and drinks. As such, San Pin Tian looks to fill the gap for health-conscious and non-drinking consumers with SUNnINTEA’s ChampThé, a line of alcohol-free sparkling tea, and Laomu’s Aiyu Fig Seeds, while showcasing the innovation and uniqueness of Taiwanese culture.

“Customer needs are paramount, which is why all our effort goes into creating products that our customers will love and benefit from. Both SUNnINTEA and Laomu are great representations of our commitment to both the present and the future,” shared Claire Chen, General Manager of San Pin Tian.

The perfect drink for non-drinkers

Inspired by a memorable dining experience in Saudi Arabia, founder Claire hit upon the idea of enjoying the champagne experience without alcohol. With research and refinements, ChampThé was born: a non-alcoholic sparkling tea made from high-quality green, black, and wild teas harvested from ancient tea trees.

The process uses tea leaves harvested from wild ancient tea trees that are over hundreds of years old. Proper storage and aging of the leaves allow a precious selection that goes through a complex and innovative Taiwan-developed production process that reduces tea oxidation. The ChampThé line is able to retain and mimic champagne-like properties with fine bubbles and no alcohol content while having no added flavorings or sugar. Its unique properties and quality led to the recognition of Great Taste Awards in 2020.

The ChampThé line pairs well with different food groups, with the ChampThé Vert matching seafood, chicken, or vegetable salads due to its green tea roots and floral and seaweed aroma. The ChampThé Rouge, based on aged black tea, pairs perfectly with red meats or desserts with its floral, fruity taste and woody aroma. Lastly, the ChampThé Doré’s floral and woody notes complement seafood that has strong flavors like oyster or caviar.

Natural g oodness

As for Laomu, its Aiyu Fig Seeds — used to make aiyu jelly, one of Taiwan’s most popular desserts — stand out among other organic specialty agricultural products. This product is unique because Laomu utilizes high-quality aiyu fig seeds that have natural pectin with high stability, and no pesticide or herbicide is used during the strictly controlled production and selection process.

Therefore, the product is suitable for consumers seeking low-calorie snacks that are digestion-friendly and full of antioxidative and anti-inflammatory properties. It also differs from other products that mix agar powder with gelatin, resulting in a subpar texture and nutrients.

Laomu’s Aiyu Fig Seeds are divided into pre-packaged portions, and consumers can easily extract aiyu jelly themselves by soaking the seeds in water and compressing them to produce jelly. The extracted aiyu jelly pairs well with shaved ice, soft drinks, soups, and salads, ensuring that consumers need not forgo their health to enjoy a delicious and versatile product.

Find out more by visiting https://www.sunnintea.com, https://lao-mu.com and https://www.taiwantrade.com/company/431091.

About San Pin Tian International Co., Ltd

Established in 2014, San Pin Tian aims to provide unique, high-quality tea and agricultural products to consumers while protecting the environment. The company provides wholesale, retail, and customized services for distributors and partners through the Laomu and SUNnINTEA brands, and has won several awards, including the ITQI Taste Award, the AA Taste Awards, and the Great Taste Producer Medal.

