AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Omdia research reveals TikTok advertising revenues will exceed META and YouTube’s combined video ad revenues by 2027

PRNewswire November 18, 2022

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — New research from Omdia shows online video advertising will generate over $331bn in 2027 and 37% of those revenues will belong to just one company, TikTok.

TikTok ad revenues higher than META and YouTube combined video ad revenues

“Advertisers are beginning to move away from META and YouTube and towards TikTok to reach their vast follower base,” said Maria Rua Aguete Senior Director in Omdia’s Media and Entertainment practice group.

“In the USA, TikTok has overtaken other social media platforms to become the most popular place to watch videos. Our trackers for social media viewing time show that consumers spent more than half an hour on TikTok in 2022. Last month, our research showed TikTok leapfrogged Netflix to become the second most popular app in the US, with only YouTube retaining the crown for under 35s viewing.”

TikTok reached a critical mass very quickly and has become popular with the young consumer market, a sought-after demographic by advertisers. This market has been traditionally hard to reach via channels such as traditional linear TV and other social networks.

According to Omdia research, the sector is heading for a positive trajectory with total global media revenue expected to surpass a trillion dollars by 2027.

Following suit across the globe, TikTok has been very successful in China with ecommerce integration. This activity is expected to continue with the platform seeking to recreate in other regions across APAC by establishing partnerships with regional ecommerce players.

A closer look at the research shows that Netflix will generate $7.4bn in revenues in 2027, equating to 2% in the online video advertising market.

Meta on the other hand has not fared well from Apple’s privacy restrictions implemented last year. Advertising on Meta lost its effectiveness which caused many brands to divert their advertising budgets elsewhere.

Aguete concludes: “TikTok’s journey has been very interesting and it’s clear that their model works. This is a platform which offers a huge audience reach and potential to advertisers which cannot be ignored.”

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.  Fasiha Khan / T: +44 7503 666806 / E: [email protected] / W: www.omdia.com 

SOURCE Omdia

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.