AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

OLON, INTERNATIONAL API SUPPLIER, RELEASES THE NEW SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022 CONFIRMING THE PROGRESS OF ITS SUSTAINABILITY IN THE FOCUS AREAS OF ENVIRONMENT, SUPPLY CHAIN, PEOPLE, COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT, PRODUCTION

PRNewswire November 21, 2022

“Our ambition is to promote a more sustainable production of APIs, meeting the highest standards of quality” Paolo Tubertini, CEO of the Group, commented “To achieve this, we are investing in people, in innovation and technology processes, endorsing the sustainable development goals proposed by the UN 2030 Agenda”

MILAN, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Olon, international API supplier, is proud to publish the annual Corporate Sustainability Report for 2022, which details the global company commitment to people, planet, and communities in which it operates. The report outlines the substantial progresses achieved in the focus areas – to reduce the footprint on the environment, to create a sustainable global supply chain, to include people diversity, to engage communities and stakeholder, to promote the most advanced and sustainable manufacturing processes.

“After the 2021 publication of our first Sustainability Manifesto, this is a clear statement and policy document representing that we are pursuing our vision of sustainable growth. It is an assumption of responsibility towards customers, partners, and employees. Our vision is to be a global leader in API production from a business, social and ethical perspective. We will continue to introduce new initiatives to deliver our future ambitions” Paolo Tubertini commented

The full report here:  https://olonspa.com/we-are-olon#sustainability

Olon Group is a global leader in the development and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients for CDMO and Generics, a reliable and preferential partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets. With a 2021’s turnover of 580 Mio$, OLON supplies 300 APIs for the Generic market.

Thanks to all the 2.300 employees, and to highly qualified R&D team – more than 300 people – OLON can offer complete integrated packages and services to support the full development of APIs based on strong knowledge in both Chemical and Biological process, all of them under a full cGMP and regulatory coverage – holder of about 160 active US DMFs and 79 granted CoS.

Headquartered in Rodano (Milan, Italy), OLON has 11 manufacturing facilities – 8 located in Italy, 1 in Spain, 1 in USA and 1 in India, designed in compliance with the strictest international requirements, and 3 branch offices in Hamburg (Germany), Florham Park NJ (USA) and Shanghai (China).

PDF – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951610/OLON_GROUP.pdf

Olon Logo

 

SOURCE Olon S.p.A.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.