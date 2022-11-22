AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese liquor brand Wuliangye outshines at 2022 APEC CEO Summit

PRNewswire November 22, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Chinese renowned liquor producer Wuliangye made a sparkling appearance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit 2022 held in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday as the platinum sponsor and official designated product.

On November 3 this year, the brand was presented at the APEC China CEO Forum 2022 as a strategic partner and designated product to share its vision of sustainable development with the world.

At the dinner of the 2022 APEC CEO Summit on November 17, the brand once again made a wonderful appearance to showcase its high-end products such as classic Wuliangye, eighth-generation Wuliangye and souvenir gift boxes to demonstrate the fragrance of the liquor and Chinese culture of “harmony and happiness”.

Business leaders from all over the world at the dinner banquet highly praised the brand’s good flavor and refined brewing technology inherited for more than a thousand years.

In recent years, Wuliangye has formed closer cooperation and friendship with partners from all over the world under the framework of APEC, and participated in a series of APEC meetings such as APEC CEO Summit and APEC China CEO Forum to guide the brand’s international development.

The APEC CEO Summit is the most influential meeting of business and government leaders in the Asia-Pacific region, which provides opportunities for CEOs and top business executives to discuss and cooperate on the most pressing issues in the regiona and in the world as a whole in a bid to promote common prosperity.

https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/331215.html 

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

