The American Carbon Registry (ACR) has partnered with AirCarbon Exchange (ACX) to offer ERT on the Exchange

PRNewswire November 22, 2022

ABU DHABI, UAE, LONDON and SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — AirCarbon Exchange (ACX), the global exchange revolutionizing the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM), is pleased to announce a partnership with the American Carbon Registry (ACR), a nonprofit enterprise of Winrock International and a leading carbon offset registry program, to offer Emission Reduction Tons (ERTs) on the ACX Platform.

Through this partnership, ACR Account Holders can offer ERTs on ACX’s Auctions platform and also facilitate back-to-back Over-the-Counter (OTC) transactions through ACX. The partnership allows for ACX Members who do not have ACR Account to access ERTs for their carbon asset management. At the same time, this partnership offers ACR Account Holders more opportunities to reach new clients and routes to sell ERTs through the direct link to ACX’s international member list of over 150 members.

Lauren Nichols, ACR Managing Director said, “ACR is excited to link with ACX to expand market access to ERTs as voluntary carbon market demand continues to grow. We are pleased to facilitate the opportunity for ACR Account Holders to offer and transact their credits with a wider range of market participants via the ACX platform.”

William Pazos, Managing Director and Co-Founder of ACX said, “We are pleased to announce the partnership with ACR and create a direct connection between ACR Account Holders and ACX Members. We look forward to working closely with the ACR team to broaden the carbon offerings available to ACR and ACX members in the future to enable broader carbon market participation.”

To learn more about ACX, please visit www.aircarbon.co or follow us on LinkedIn.

About AirCarbon Exchange (ACX): 

AirCarbon Exchange (“ACX”) is a global exchange revolutionizing the voluntary carbon market. The Exchange’s client base comprises corporate entities, financial traders, carbon project developers and other industry stakeholders. ACX provides its participants with an efficient and transparent trading platform which is easy to use, frictionless and with the lowest transaction fees available on the market. Its underlying distributed ledger technology will allow the carbon market to scale efficiently to meet global ambitions of Net Zero.

ACX was recognized as the Best Carbon Exchange globally in Environmental Finance’s prestigious Voluntary Carbon Market Rankings, the largest and most closely watched survey of the world’s Voluntary Carbon Market, for two consecutive years (2021, 2022). ACX was also named as the ‘Best Solution in Energy Trading’ by Wired UK and Publicis Sapient at their Global EnergyTech Awards, which spotlighted the companies that are ‘Winning the Race to Reinvent Energy’.

For more information or to trade carbon, please reach out to [email protected] or visit www.aircarbon.co  

SOURCE AirCarbon Exchange

