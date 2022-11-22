AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chinese Opera’s popularity expands on YouTube with around 1 million views in 3 weeks

PRNewswire November 22, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by haiwainet.cn: On November 10, the main event of the 6th Chinese Opera Culture Week successfully concluded. As a well-known Chinese opera culture brand, the 6th Chinese Opera Culture Week takes “Harmony and Common Beauty” as its annual theme, promotes charm of Traditional Chinese Opera by providing diversified activities in terms of event types, location, and content. Followers were intrigued by the combination of Chinese Opera and Chinese-style garden in the official trailer on YouTube, which gained around 1 million views in 3 weeks.

The official trailer captures the beauty of Chinese opera with stunning cinematic shots, all the proper terms of Chinese Opera that sound abstract were visualized and become sensible, and all the classic characters and costumes were well restored and explained. The trailer not only attracted audiences from Asian cultural circles such as Japan and Thailand, but also received favor and praise from audiences in wider regions such as Australia and New Zealand. It has become an enlightenment chapter for audiences from different cultural backgrounds and regions around the world to understand and fall in love with Traditional Chinese Opera.

Through the three activities of “Opera in the Garden”, “Opera in the Theater” and “Opera on the Internet”, the Opera Week has built a “three-dimensional” stage for the dissemination and promotion of the art of Chinese Opera, breaking through the barriers of time and space, reaching a wider range of audiences.

According to statistics, a total of 21 live performances have been performed live in this opera culture week, with a total of more than 300 million views in all media. The dissemination of related content has covered 86 countries, and more than 120 mainstream online media in various regions of the world. The attention this event gained from different regions has turned the Chinese Opera Culture Week into a name card for cultural exchanges, narrowing the distance between China and the world, and truly offering a feast of opera culture that breaks the limitations of time and space and connects opera lovers globally.

Official Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzIEXDcVweE

SOURCE haiwainet.cn

