TECNO’s Push for Premium Webinar Teased New Flagship PHANTOM X2 Series Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 5G Chip

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — TECNO, a global innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets globally, today announced its latest premium smartphone series- PHANTOM X2 series will be equipped with the advanced MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G chip and groundbreaking camera innovations during the Webinar The Push Towards Premium: Changing Smartphone Preferences and the Technology Behind Them held on Nov 22, 2022.

The webinar provides a platform for influential industry leaders to discuss the drivers and forces influencing the growing global demand for more premium smartphone technologies. During the webinar, TECNO also announced that its high-end sub-brand, PHANTOM, will launch a next-generation, pioneering smartphone series, PHANTOM X2 series, in December.

A premium chip is a key factor in the overall performance of high-end smartphones. The PHANTOM X2 Series will be powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9000 5G chip, the world’s first TSMC 4nm 5G mobile SoC. With cutting-edge 4nm craftsmanship, it provides the strongest performance, the most advanced power efficiency, and an incredibly smooth user experience with an AnTuTu Benchmark score above 1,000,000+.

In terms of upgraded imaging performance, smartphones equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 5G chip create a fluent creative experience with multi-exposure and complex HDR shooting modes, effortlessly capturing greater levels of light and shade in photos and videos, even in indoor or low-light conditions. The chip also provides amazing dynamic snapshot effects to improve the video experience. It gives the first opportunity to capture HDR video on three cameras simultaneously and features the 7th generation Imagiq 790 ISP with the capacity to process up to 9-billion-pixels per second, elevating the smartphone’s capabilities for remarkable videography and photography performance.

“MediaTek is elevating mobile computing by launching the latest and most cutting-edge flagship chipsets. This features MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G, the world’s first TSMC 4nm 5G mobile SoC, promising increased performance and power efficiency.” said Anku Jain, Managing Director of MediaTek India.

Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO shared: “With the incredible power of MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 flagship 5G chip, we will deliver an unprecedented smartphone experience to our global audience. This marks another milestone on our journey, further strengthening our emergence as a prime contender in the competitive premium smartphone market.”

The exciting cooperation between TECNO and MediaTek is built on a shared commitment to pursuing creative technological innovation that brings new experiences to consumers around the world. MediaTek’s outstanding Dimensity 9000 5G chip delivers incredible premium performance which will enhance all aspects of the PHANTOM X2 Series experience, from display, gaming, connectivity to imaging, especially in night photography and portrait imaging.

The newly designed all-round flagship PHANXOM X2 Series will be officially released in Dubai on December 7. The series will provide global consumers with the best of PHANTOM’s trailblazing innovation alongside a remarkable premium smartphone user experience.

About PHANTOM

PHANTOM is a premium technology sub-brand of TECNO. Born in response to the growing global demand for high-end smart products, PHANTOM creates premium, stylish, bold devices that stand at the vanguard of innovation. As a pioneering international technology brand, PHANTOM empowers consumers to become creators, enhances business and entertainment, and encourages new ways of thinking and doing with a spirit of modern individuality. Infused with the brand’s signature flare, PHANTOM’s products are a source of inspiration for its audiences to be the leaders of change, to seek the extraordinary in their everyday lives and to elevate every experience to an unforgettable moment. To learn more about PHANTOM, please visit www.mobile-phantom.com

SOURCE TECNO