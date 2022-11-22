Playing Together with Trendsetters, OMODA Will Soon Be Launched in Australia and New Zealand

CANBERRA, Australia, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The OMODA brand, a brand under Chery, will meet with users in Australia and New Zealand in the coming days. As a brand with forward product R&D on the basis of global market demand, OMODA will provide energetic travel experience for consumers in Australia and New Zealand.

The inspiration of “OMODA” originates from O-Oxygen, which means surprise and vitality, and is integrated with the implication of MODA-Modern, namely fashionable lifestyle. From the perspective of the OMODA team, OMODA is a key that can access parallel universes, through which you can meet yourself in another space and explore infinite possibilities.

Adhering to the core concept of “Now or Never”, OMODA shapes the brand connotation with four key words, namely O-FASHION, O-LAB, O-CLUB and O-LIFE, thus organically integrating the pursuit of fashion, the encouragement of new ideas, the exclusive user community mechanism and the business philosophy of low-carbon and environmental protection.

As far as the OMODA team is concerned, the young generation who dares to try new things, is loyal to themselves and assertive, which coincides with the idea that OMODA respects every lifestyle and encourages every OMODER to live a true life. OMODA will provide the avant-garde designs, cutting-edge technologies and advanced ideas for them, so as to lead them to find “a second self” in the circle they love. Meanwhile, adhering to the concept of futurism, OMODA endeavors to create global products by force of integrating sports art and outstanding product quality, and becomes a real “generalist with the most powerful technology”.

Notably, as a global brand, OMODA always sticks to seeking the opportunity of cross-border connection in the life elements loved by the young generation. During this football event in Qatar, OMODA will carry out prize-giving contests and other activities to interact with young fans passionately, and send mysterious gifts including vehicle models and tickets for the launch conference. Looking forward, OMODA will share the same mind with every OMODER, play together with them, and become the most fashionable crossover SUV brand that understands the preferences best of young people.

SOURCE Chery