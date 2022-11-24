AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • contract

SUNRATE announces strategic partnership with Agoda

PRNewswire November 24, 2022

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — FinTech company SUNRATE, the global payment and treasury management platform announced that it has entered into a partnership with Agoda. SUNRATE will be integrating its online travel solution with the global digital travel platform.

Beyond virtual cards issuance

The partnership is announced one month after ITB Asia 2022, where SUNRATE shared with travel stakeholders on how its holistic online travel solution, comprising of virtual cards issuance is revolutionising travel payments. For example, any online travel agency can easily set spend limits, define usage, and choose the vendor using a virtual card. This gives its travel partners entire control over how spending are allocated and tracked. One major feature of virtual cards is security. Technology, such as application programming interfaces (APIs) has eliminated the possibility of card information being abused when given, by providing a limited window of use for a single card. SUNRATE is certified to the international financial data security standard: Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Level 1.

“At SUNRATE, we are committed to constantly innovate our offerings, so that ultimately, we can be the one-stop B2B partner for the travel industry, by solving different business needs for our travel partners and customers. We look forward to working with even more partners from the travel industry and beyond,” said Shawn Qin, Head of Card Business, SUNRATE.

About SUNRATE

SUNRATE is the intelligent global payment and treasury management platform for businesses worldwide. Since its inception in 2016, we are recognised as the leading provider of cutting-edge payment and treasury management solutions. We have enabled companies in 130+ countries with our proprietary platform, extensive network, comprehensive product suits, and robust APIs to scale local and global growth.

With offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Jakarta, and London, SUNRATE partners with the top global financial institutions, such as Citibank, Standard Chartered Bank, Visa, and Mastercard. We are licensed and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the UK, the Bank Indonesia, the Hong Kong Customs as a Money Service Operator, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Major Payment Institution.

SOURCE Sunrate

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

