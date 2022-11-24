AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Xinhua Silk Road: Handcrafts Yuan Theater officially opens its door to people in east China’s Shandong

PRNewswire November 25, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, “Handcrafts·Yuan Theater”, the sub-brand of Shandong Arts & Crafts Exhibition Center, recently opened its door to people in Jinan City, east China’s Shandong Province. 

Shandong Arts & Crafts Exhibition Center opens to the public in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, on September 15. (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)

As the first immersive weekend theater in Shandong, “Handcrafts·Yuan Theater” makes citizens and tourists experience and feel the past prosperity of Jinan City through creative cultural and artistic expressions.

Built by Jinan Mingfucheng Cultural Tourism Investment Holding Co., “Handcrafts·Yuan Theater”, combining the most trendy and attention-grabbing “immersive” expressions, creatively presents classical music theater, street corner immersion theater, world music scene, swing dance spot, electronic music scene and other performance content to the audience.

In September, Shandong Arts & Crafts Exhibition Center opened to the public in Jinan, marking a milestone in the brand building of “Shandong Handcrafts”. 

As a new business card of Shandong, Shandong Arts & Crafts Exhibition Center gathers hand-made art and original design from all over the country and at the same time, integrates handcrafts with modern life to show the world the charm of handcraft culture and  promote the dissemination of Qilu culture.

Meanwhile, the center also showed Shandong’s efforts to explore a new model of cultural inheritance, build a regional public brand and push forward the province’s innovative development of the”Shandong Handcraft” industry.

In the future, the center will continue to develop its own IP derivatives, create a new pattern of deep integration of online services and offline experience, and offer a way to help “Shandong Handcrafts” quicken pace to go global.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/331303.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.