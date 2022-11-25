AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Cyient Strengthens Leadership at Cyient DLM to Expand its Manufacturing Business

PRNewswire November 25, 2022

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cyient, a leading consulting-led, industry-centric global technology solutions company, announced that it has significantly strengthened the leadership of Cyient DLM in a bid to expand its Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) capabilities.

Cyient DLM focuses on high-reliability EMS offerings and has grown significantly over the last few years with a strong outlook for the future. The industry is witnessing a significant growth driven by changing global trends and a focus on key new technologies like IoT, Industry 4.0, etc. The advancement of the China Plus One strategy, increasing need for electronics manufacturing, significant focus on the Indian market, and opportunities in Built to Spec (B2S) are key global trends that present a unique opportunity to grow Cyient DLM business.

To accelerate this mandate, Cyient DLM is strengthening its leadership and has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Anthony Montalbano has joined Cyient DLM as the CEO and has more than three decades of experience in Engineering and Electronics Manufacturing Services in leadership roles with top global technology companies. He has led many global initiatives for business growth, including some of the largest transactions in the industry. His rich industry experience will enable the Cyient DLM business to accelerate growth.

Ram Dornala takes on the COO mantle at Cyient DLM. He has over two decades of experience in electronics design and manufacturing, having worked with leading manufacturers. In his most recent role, Ram led strategic initiatives like increasing global footprint and EMS capability and market adjacencies for Original Design Manufacturer (ODM). As the COO at Cyient DLM, Ram will work closely with Anthony to strengthen and expand DLM operations.

Commenting on the announcement, Krishna Bodanapu, MD and CEO of Cyient, said, “With a focus on highly complex, low-volume electronics manufacturing for safety-critical segments, DLM has a unique positioning in the market. With a strengthened leadership at Cyient DLM, I am confident that we are well-positioned to leverage the global trends to build strong growth momentum for the business. There are significant synergies between Cyient services and Cyient DLM’s business, with a common set of customers and a potential to realize the B2S strategy. Cyient will continue to leverage these synergies to accelerate  growth.”

About Cyient:
Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a leading consulting-led, industry-centric, Technology Solutions company. We enable our customers to apply technology imaginatively across their value chain to solve problems that matter. We are committed to designing tomorrow with our stakeholders and being a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable organization.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com
Follow news about the company at @Cyient

Gowtham Uyalla

Kiran Rajani

Kaizzen PR

Cyient

+91 99892 22959

+91 98841 39184

[email protected]

[email protected]

 

SOURCE Cyient

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.