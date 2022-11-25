Australian Scientists Honoured with the Grand Hamdan Award

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Award ceremony of the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, hosted in Dubai, took place on 23rd of November the Museum of the Future. The Award celebrated its 12th term (2021-2022) and 22nd year, in the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who personally awarded the 14 winners.

Prof. Ian Hector Frazer and Late Dr. Jian Zhou were awarded with the prestigious Grand Hamdan Award in the field of Infectious Diseases.

Co-winner-1

Prof. Ian Hector Frazer is a Professor at the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Queensland. He is the founding CEO and Director of Research of the Translational Research Institute, Chair of the Translational Research Institute (TRI) Foundation Board, and Advisor on Medical Research, University of Queensland, Brisbane Australia.

Co-winner-2

Late Dr. Jian Zhou was the Lion Principal Research Fellow, and Chair of the HPV Structure Protein Laboratory at the Centre for Immunology and Cancer Research of the University Of Queensland Faculty of Medicine, Brisbane, Australia.

Both researchers are co-developers of the HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) vaccine that prevents infection with HPV strains responsible for the majority of cases of cervical cancer. In August 2006, Prof. Ian Frazer administered the first dose of the vaccine.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences is a non-profit organization that honors researchers worldwide who carry out distinguished medical research to serve humanity. The Award also stimulates scientific interaction and enriches scientific research among doctors in the UAE and overseas.

SOURCE Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences