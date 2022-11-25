AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business Celebrates 20th Anniversary

PRNewswire November 26, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business, Asia’s leading business school, celebrates its 20th anniversary by releasing a book on its achievements titled, “20 Years of Innovation.” CKGSB was established in Beijing on November 21, 2002, as China’s first privately-funded and research-driven business school with a mission to cultivate transformative business leaders with a global vision, social responsibility, innovative mindset, and ability to lead with empathy and compassion.

The Founding Dean and Professor of China Business and Globalization, Xiang Bing, celebrated the school’s anniversary by saying, “Now more than ever, we need globally-minded and socially-responsible business leaders, who can compete with compassion and empathy. We, at CKGSB, have been and will continue to drive that agenda forward.”

In the past two decades, CKGSB has become the preferred choice for management education among established business leaders and a new generation of economic disruptors in China and wider regions. Its success rests primarily with its world-class faculty and their unrivaled China insights. CKGSB has more than 40 full-time professors, many of whom held tenured positions at leading global universities. Their research has provided the basis for over 500 case studies on China-specific and global business.

The school’s position as a leading business school in Asia is further solidified through its unique educational approach. CKGSB spearheaded the top-down approach, targeting C-suite business leaders. More than half of CKGSB’s 18,000 alumni are at the CEO or chairman level and, collectively lead one fifth of China’s most valuable brands. The school is one of the first business schools in Asia to set up an ecosystem that focuses on developing unicorn and soon-to-be-unicorn companies in China. With a successful track record in developing more than 100 unicorns in China, including 38 listed on CB Insights (2017-2022), CKGSB has been expanding its initiatives to Europe and other markets working with partners like Berkeley Engineering, IMD, UNESCO and Dubai Executive Council (DEC).

CKGSB was the first business school in China to incorporate the humanities into its core business curricula to give students a more holistic view of business in 2005. CKGSB also set up the EMBA philanthropy scholarship in 2002, now awarded across all of our degree programs to outstanding civil society and NGO leaders.

The school is headquartered in Beijing, with campuses in Shanghai and Shenzhen, and representative offices in New York, London and Hong Kong.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.ckgsb20.com/.

SOURCE Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)

