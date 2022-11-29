DEMATIC CELEBRATES 50 YEARS OF LOGISTICS AUTOMATION LEADERSHIP IN ASIA

SINGAPORE, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — As Dematic celebrates reaching the milestone of 50 years of operations in Asia, there is a real optimism in the logistics automation and software company’s Asia team about the future ahead working with customers and partner organisations for the benefit of communities across Asia.

Established in Asia in 1972, Dematic pioneered the introduction of logistic automation to the region with early Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS). Milestones include Dematic rolling out the first automated system in Singapore in the 1970s, the first AS/RS in Malaysia in the 1980s, the first AS/RS in India in 2007, and the largest high-speed automated sorter in Asia commissioned in Korea in 2005.

“This track record of innovation has accelerated in recent years to address rapidly changing customer demands for speed, quality, and operations at a scale difficult to imagine even 10 years ago,” says Michael Bradshaw, senior director of systems and solutions design at Dematic, a 25-year veteran, and a recognised industry leader.

“With a legacy dating back to Germany in 1819, we’re extremely thankful to the customers who work with us in Asia and our employees who have built our high-performance culture,” says Michael Jerogin, chief executive officer, Dematic Asia Pacific. “Our strong commitment to customers is rewarded with the long-term partnerships and repeat business that has driven us to a market leadership position in APAC (based on revenue; source: logistics automation suppliers’ Asia financial reports) and a strong contributor to Dematic worldwide. We continue to invest with three in-region manufacturing facilities, the largest engineering centre of excellence in the region, and the largest in-country service teams across the region – all ensuring we deliver on our promises to our customers.”

“Dematic has come a long way from our humble beginnings, working with our customers in Asia to grow our operations and to provide superior support to businesses, from small operations to large and complex projects incorporating advanced automation and software,” says Steve Cheung, managing director, Dematic Asia.

Dematic has expanded employment opportunities and employee skills as part of our growth into new geographic markets and with advancements in technology.

“We take great pride in developing our people and teams into the best our industry has to offer, creating a work environment built on teamwork, collaboration, and unrelenting commitment to our customers. Our teams go above and beyond to deliver and support logistics automation for our customers in the face of many challenges over the years, including the pandemic and natural disasters. Successful project execution on-time, in-full brings us a great satisfaction knowing that our hard work helps our customers to continue playing a vital role in supporting their local communities,” adds Cheung.

Much of Dematic’s growth in Asia can be attributed to milestone projects with some of the world’s leading food and beverage producers, electronics and pharmaceutical companies, third-party logistics suppliers, and leading grocery and e-commerce retailers.

With a strong focus on quality, safety, and the environment, Dematic is certified ISO 9001:2015 Quality, ISO 45001:2018 Safety, and ISO 14001:2015 Environment.

Dematic designs, builds, and supports intelligent automated solutions empowering and sustaining the future of commerce for its customers in manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution. With research and development engineering centres, manufacturing facilities, and service centres located in more than 35 countries, the Dematic global network of over 11,000 employees has helped achieve approximately 8,000 worldwide customer installations for some of the world’s leading brands. Headquartered in Atlanta, Dematic is a member of KION Group, one of the world’s leading suppliers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions. dematic.com

