AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Chery Cheers for Australia with a Mystery Prize for Guessing the Score

PRNewswire November 28, 2022

CANBERRA, Australia, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The football feast of the Qatar 2022 is in full swing, igniting the passion of hundreds of millions of football fans around the world. As a faithful supporter of football, Chery has been active during this football feast held every four years. In addition to lighting up the Torch Doha through the “cheering lamp signals” and becoming the official designated vehicle of Qatar Airways, Chery has also provided work vehicles for the security department of Qatar and the media of more than 10 participating countries, and organized a series of enjoyable and highly interactive entertainment activities so as to share the event with global fans.

As the first match of Australia is coming up, Chery’s well-prepared prize-giving guess contest for cheering is also officially launched : https://www.facebook.com/cheryaustralia — fans can predict the results of the three group stages between Australia and France, Tunisia, and Denmark through online guessing. Fans who guess any of the three stages correctly will be prized with OMODA vehicle models; fans who guess all the three stages and at least one of the scores correctly will be prized with an entrance ticket to the OMODA brand launch event.

Being the world’s No. 1 sport, the spirit of football, with its tenacity to fight and strive for the championship, is highly compatible with Chery’s corporate culture of seeking truth and being pragmatic. In the meantime, the passion of sports is the charm of football, while Chery has also developed a new OMODA for the global young people, which will inject infinite vitality to the Australian automobile market.

In the future, Chery will continue to focus on Australian football and embrace the young users. Besides, Chery is also expecting Australia to perform well in this football feast.

SOURCE Chery

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.