Sephora launches a new global corporate website

PRNewswire November 30, 2022

The world’s leading multi-channel beauty retailer reaffirms its commitment to sustainability, diversity, equity, inclusion, and in giving back to the community it operates in.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Sephora, the world’s leading omnichannel prestige beauty retailer, celebrates the launch of its new corporate and career website, inside-sephora.com. A beauty authority with 2,700 points-of-sale and over 30 e-commerce sites in 36 markets, this new site aims to keep its community of beauty lovers updated on various developments and opportunities across Sephora worldwide. 

“Since day one, Sephora has always believed in a world that champions all beauty. With a focused lens on our people, culture and commitments, we hope that this new website conveys the north star that anchors our employees around the globe,” says Alia Gogi, President of Sephora Asia. “We work very hard to deliver a unique and innovative prestige beauty experience to our consumers and equally, we want to deliver the best experience for our employees and the communities that we touch.”

The new website details Sephora’s long-standing heritage, its employee value proposition, and the efforts that the group has made in giving back to the community. The jobs available across its global operations are quickly accessible with just a click and each market has a dedicated page that features life and culture at Sephora, in addition to a link to its specific e-commerce site.

About Sephora

SEPHORA gathers the world’s most passionate beauty community, offering a unique experience for its customers and a sophisticated offer highlighting the best of beauty, while making it accessible to all.

Since its beginnings nearly 50 years ago, Sephora has been a global pioneer in innovative prestige beauty, inspiring customers to explore a world of beauty and wellness while growing its beauty community. With an unbiased and experiential approach, Sephora invites its customers to touch and try among more than 16,000 products from 250 brands, enjoy personalized services with beauty hubs, and thanks to digital innovations, the Sephora beauty experience is available anytime, anywhere through its online presence and on any device via mobile applications.

Owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s leading luxury goods group, Sephora’s excellence, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit make it an omnichannel beauty pioneer in 36 markets.

 

