Amorepacific and BTS collaborate to release limited-edition set featuring NEW “Butter” Lip Sleeping Mask flavor

Amorepacific launches limited edition BTS | Amorepacific Lip Sleeping Mask Lip & Pop Edition

This second partnership celebrates 3 of BTS’ most popular releases: “Butter,” “Permission to Dance,” and “Dynamite” paired with 3 LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask flavors.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Amorepacific today announces a second collaboration with 21st century pop icons BTS, presenting together the limited-edition 3-piece BTS | Amorepacific Lip Sleeping Mask Lip & Pop Edition Set. This partnership follows on the heels of a successful limited-edition release last year. Once again featuring the iconic LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask formula, this new set comes with three flavors, including a never-seen-before “Butter” flavor and the return of the fan-favorite Peach Iced Tea.

The theme for this highly anticipated collaboration is ‘Love Your Lips, Feels Like POP!’, which takes its inspiration from several of BTS’ record-breaking hits including “Butter,” “Permission to Dance,” and “Dynamite.” The Lip Sleeping Mask Lip & Pop Edition packaging features an image of a turntable, and the Lip Sleeping Mask jars are a nod to artwork from BTS album jackets, making them highly coveted collectibles. The set includes three delicious scents inspired by BTS’ most popular songs: “Butter” – a brand new flavor that smells just like buttered popcorn and is inspired by their namesake hit record; Peach Iced Tea – a back-from-the-vault flavor that flew off shelves and is inspired by “Permission to Dance”; and the best-selling Sweet Candy to represent “Dynamite.” Lip Sleeping Mask, LANEIGE’s global best-seller, keeps lips supple and hydrated overnight for a smoother, plumper look.

Amorepacific will continue to develop dynamic new products, and the Lip Sleeping Mask Lip & Pop Edition promises to deliver on that promise once again to customers. The BTS | Amorepacific Lip Sleeping Mask Lip & Pop Edition Set will be available in Australia and New Zealand starting today, December 1 at Sephora and Adore Beauty.

SOURCE Amorepacific