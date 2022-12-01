AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Amorepacific and BTS collaborate to release limited-edition set featuring NEW “Butter” Lip Sleeping Mask flavor

PRNewswire December 1, 2022

Amorepacific launches limited edition BTS | Amorepacific Lip Sleeping Mask Lip & Pop Edition

This second partnership celebrates 3 of BTS’ most popular releases: “Butter,” “Permission to Dance,” and “Dynamite” paired with 3 LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask flavors.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Amorepacific today announces a second collaboration with 21st century pop icons BTS, presenting together the limited-edition 3-piece BTS | Amorepacific Lip Sleeping Mask Lip & Pop Edition Set. This partnership follows on the heels of a successful limited-edition release last year. Once again featuring the iconic LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask formula, this new set comes with three flavors, including a never-seen-before “Butter” flavor and the return of the fan-favorite Peach Iced Tea.

Amorepacific and BTS collaborate to release limited-edition set featuring NEW “Butter” Lip Sleeping Mask flavor

The theme for this highly anticipated collaboration is ‘Love Your Lips, Feels Like POP!’, which takes its inspiration from several of BTS’ record-breaking hits including “Butter,” “Permission to Dance,” and “Dynamite.” The Lip Sleeping Mask Lip & Pop Edition packaging features an image of a turntable, and the Lip Sleeping Mask jars are a nod to artwork from BTS album jackets, making them highly coveted collectibles. The set includes three delicious scents inspired by BTS’ most popular songs: “Butter” – a brand new flavor that smells just like buttered popcorn and is inspired by their namesake hit record; Peach Iced Tea – a back-from-the-vault flavor that flew off shelves and is inspired by “Permission to Dance”; and the best-selling Sweet Candy to represent “Dynamite.” Lip Sleeping Mask, LANEIGE’s global best-seller, keeps lips supple and hydrated overnight for a smoother, plumper look.

Amorepacific will continue to develop dynamic new products, and the Lip Sleeping Mask Lip & Pop Edition promises to deliver on that promise once again to customers. The BTS | Amorepacific Lip Sleeping Mask Lip & Pop Edition Set will be available in Australia and New Zealand starting today, December 1 at Sephora and Adore Beauty.

 

SOURCE Amorepacific

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.