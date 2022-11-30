AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Qatar’s 800MW power plant deploying LONGi modules connected to the grid

PRNewswire November 30, 2022

XI’AN, China, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — An 800MW solar power plant in Qatar has been connected to the grid at full capacity, with all modules provided by LONGi. Located to the west of Doha, over an area of 10 km2, the Al-Kharsaa project is developed by a consortium of Total and Marubeni and is Qatar’s first solar power plant. Equipped with LONGi Hi-MO series bifacial modules and a tracking system, the plant is the world’s largest PV project to combine these two elements.

(PRNewsfoto/LONGi)

The project, part of Qatar’s “National Vision 2030”, is expected to provide an annual 1.8 billion kW/h of clean energy, meeting the electricity consumption of some 300,000 households and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 900,000 tons.

(PRNewsfoto/LONGi)

“We are honoured to assist Qatar in developing this landmark project, and fully support the country’s commitment to carbon neutrality,” commented Jia Chao, President of LONGi’s MEA and CA region.

As a world leading solar technology company, LONGi’s objective is to provide environment-friendly and resource-saving PV power station solutions to contribute to the coordinated development of the economy and environment, both in the Middle East and globally.

LONGi has shipped over 100GW of high-efficiency modules around the world and is working hard to achieve the “Zero Carbon Planet” goal with more valuable products.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of ‘making the best of solar energy to build a green world’, LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

SOURCE LONGi

