Bud APAC Hosts its 2022 Investor Day

PRNewswire December 1, 2022

HONG KONG, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (“Bud APAC” or the “Company”, SEHK:1876) is hosting its inaugural 2022 Investor Day. Jan Craps, Chief Executive Officer and Co-chair of the Board, and the senior leadership team will discuss the Company’s strategic priorities, focused on leading and growing the beer category, digitizing and monetizing Bud APAC’s ecosystem, optimizing its business and creating a more sustainable and inclusive future.

Please join the Bud APAC 2022 Investor Day beginning today at 9:00am HKT / 10:00am KST. To register, please visit the following website:

https://ap-app.webinar.net/Aye6mwyM1OK?preview=true&_=1667500263914

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (“Bud APAC”) is the largest beer company in Asia Pacific, with leadership positions in Premium and Super Premium beer segments. It brews, imports, markets, distributes and sells a portfolio of more than 50 beer brands, including Budweiser®, Stella Artois®, Corona®, Hoegaarden®, Cass® and Harbin®. Bud APAC has expanded beyond beer into new categories such as ready-to-drink, energy drinks and spirits in recent years. Through its local subsidiaries, Bud APAC operates in its principal markets, including China, South Korea, India and Vietnam. Headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, China, Bud APAC operates 48 breweries and employs over 25,000 colleagues across APAC.

Bud APAC is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code “1876” and is a Hang Seng Composite Index member that is incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands. The Company is a subsidiary of Anheuser- Busch InBev, the public Company listed on Euronext which has over 600 years of brewing heritage and an extensive global presence. 

Legal Disclaimer

This release may contain statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements. These expectations are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond our control. Please refer to the investor seminar presentations published at our website https://www.budweiserapac.com/ for the full disclaimer.

SOURCE Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

