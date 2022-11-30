AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trina Solar shares its low-carbon vision at COP27

PRNewswire December 1, 2022

SHARM EL SHEIK, Egypt, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The global PV and smart energy total solutions provider Trina Solar was among those whose voices were heard at the recent United Nations climate change conference, COP27, as the company put forward its views and vision on low-carbon practice in the supply chain.

Topics related to low carbon emissions were a central focus of the conference, held in Sharm El Sheik, Egypt, from November 6 to 18, at which there were 35,000 attendees, including more than100 heads of state and government. About 2,000 speakers led in-depth discussions on climate change.

Zeng Yi, Trina Solar’s assistant vice-president of strategy and marketing, delivered a video speech titled “Achieving synergy between pollution and carbon reduction and improvement of the eco-environment: balancing environmental, climate and economic gains”. Zeng cited what Trina Solar calls its Qinghai strategy in the speech. The strategy includes locating the whole value chain of the solar PV industry in Qinghai, the province with the highest proportion of green electricity in China, and developing utility-scale solar PV stations on its vast drylands. The strategy enables the deep decarbonation in the upstream supply chain of Trina Solar, avoiding carbon emission by almost 95%. It also creates added benefits of preventing desertification and stimulating growth for the underdeveloped local economy.

Foreshadowing the conference, Trina Solar attended the Zero-Carbon Mission International Climate Summit in Beijing in early November and was honored with a Climate Solver Award, the only PV company among the winners.

The Climate Solver Award aims to promote widespread adoption of innovative technologies by selecting innovative low-carbon technologies with revolutionary potential in reducing greenhouse gases. A company’s potential to achieve emissions reductions with technologies is one of the key criteria of the award.

The continuous innovation of low-carbon technologies is the core driving force of the global response to climate change. Trina Solar is committed to leading the way in smart solar energy solutions for a net-zero future. Its 600W+ high-power modules can effectively reduce the LCOE for PV power stations with high power, high efficiency, high energy yield and high reliability.

In May, 2022, Trina Solar received LCA certificate for its 210mm Vertex modules from the independent testing and certification authority TÜV Rheinland, becoming the first solar company to receive LCA certification for 210mm modules. TÜV Rheinland issued a Carbon Footprint Certificate for Trina Solar’s Vertex modules in October. The products cover a full range of 210mm p-type solar modules from Vertex S 410W to Vertex 670W, with an industry-leading ability to reduce carbon emissions.

Trina Solar joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in July last year, contributing to the common goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 C. It also initiated the campaign Clean Energy for Earth with WWF China, which promotes efforts to create a carbon-neutral future. 

Trina Solar has pledged that it will strive to achieve 100% use of renewable energy in its manufacturing and operations by 2030, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 7.

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

