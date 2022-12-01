81 Percent of Hoteliers See a Lift in Revenue Once a First-Party Data Strategy is Implemented

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Sojern , the leading digital marketing platform built for travel, today released the findings of a 2022 survey to discover “How Hotel Brands Are Using First-Party Data to Drive Revenue and Build Stronger Relationships.” The study, conducted by Benchmark Research Partners with global hotel executives, sought to understand how hotel marketers are thinking about and using first-party data to inform go-to-market efforts. When surveyed about measures of success for their businesses, 81 percent of hoteliers said they have seen a lift in revenue from implementing a first-party data strategy.

Hotel executives from the largest global brands were surveyed with 57 percent having seen a lift in guest satisfaction at their properties. Findings found that 59 percent of hoteliers have already implemented a first-party data strategy, and 62 percent say it’s “very important” to digital marketing, while 75 percent of those who have not yet built a first-party data strategy want to build it. Of those who have established a first-party data strategy, it was primarily to maximize campaign performance (73 percent), build stronger customer relationships (67 percent) and maximize overall revenue growth (67 percent).

Further findings demonstrate that hoteliers have adopted first-party data strategies not only because they saw the monetary benefits, but also the positive impact on customer satisfaction. Of those surveyed 86 percent saw a first-party data strategy as being effective in maximizing overall revenue, 76 percent in increasing campaign performance, 68 percent in building stronger customer relationships and 64 percent in increasing brand value.

“Personalized engagement with consumers is a powerful tool for understanding traveler behavior and creating digital campaigns that deliver the right message at the right time. Marketers must make collecting privacy-friendly 1st party data like hashed emails a priority to power their personalization strategies,” said Kurt Weinsheimer, Chief Solutions Officer, Sojern.

To see the full survey, click here .

About Sojern

Sojern is the leading digital marketing platform built for travel marketers. Powered by artificial intelligence and traveler intent data, Sojern provides multichannel marketing solutions to drive direct demand. 10,000 hotels, attractions, tourism boards and travel marketers rely on Sojern annually to engage and convert travelers around the world.

About Benchmark Research Partners

Benchmark Research Partners conducts studies to help industry participants and technology innovators understand market changes and opportunities through peer benchmarking data.

SOURCE Sojern