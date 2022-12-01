AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
GWM Signs Hundreds of Distributors to Maintain Growth Momentum in Global Sales

PRNewswire December 2, 2022

BAODING, China, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On November 30, GWM signed agreements with hundreds of distributors at the Thailand International Motor Expo 2022, which further expanded its global sales network.

According to Parker Shi, Vice President of GWM, the company insists on globalization in development. To continue to expand the global market and fulfill overseas customers’ needs, GWM will make the most of its forest ecosystem to bring a brighter future with more advanced and intelligent new energy vehicles.

On the same day, the company invited over 200 global distributors to visit GWM’s booth at the motor expo, stores, and its experience center in Bangkok to experience GWM’s full range of intelligent new energy products and technologies.

A distributor from a member state of ASEAN said, “A number of innovative new energy vehicles and technologies show the strength of GWM. As a partner of the company, I’m full of confidence in its new electric products.”

In order to let distributors have a more genuine experience of the company’s new energy vehicles and intelligent technologies, GWM also organized diversified test ride activities on December 1, including 0-100 km/h Acceleration, Slalom and Auto Parking. The test ride models included HAVAL H6 PHEV, H6 HEV, JOLION HEV, ORA GOOD CAT (namely FUNKY CAT in the European market), TANK300 and GWM POER.

“A variety of GWM models are popular in Australia. ORA GOOD CAT has good performance in the test ride. This model is impressive for its distinctive exterior and comfortable interior. After being launched in the Australian market, ORA GOOD CAT will bring revolutionary changes to the local market,” said a distributor from Australia.

During the test ride, GWM’s staff recorded the feedback from distributors. Distributors approved models in the test ride and raised some demands and using habits of local customers. In addition, some distributors were also willing to introduce GWM’s new energy products to promote vehicle sales in the local market.

A distributor who signed the agreement with GWM for the first time mainly participated in the test ride of HAVAL H6 PHEV and said, “The hybrid electrical vehicles of GWM are special. They can be excellent new energy solutions. HAVAL H6 PHEV has strong power performance and excellent fuel efficiency. I hope to bring the model to our local users soon.”

The distributors will participate in the 2022 GWM Overseas Conference to be held on December 2. The partnerships established with these overseas distributors is a further step taken by GWM in its globalization strategies and new energy transformation.

SOURCE GWM

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

