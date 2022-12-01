AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Proactis Recognised in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Procure-to-Pay Suites

PRNewswire December 1, 2022

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute  

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Proactis, a leading Source-to-Pay software solution provider, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner® as a Niche Player in the Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites for its vision and execution.* The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analysed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute. 

Proactis provides innovative Source-to-Pay software solutions for mid-market organisations across a range of service-led industries, with a rapidly growing client base of over 1,100 corporate and public sector organisations and 2 million suppliers, with over 3 million users in 100+ countries across the UK, Europe, North America, New Zealand and Australia.

“We’re immensely proud to be continually recognised in such a prestigious report. The mid-market faces very specific challenges and, because we’re ‘mid-market by design’ we’re confident that our dedicated focus on meeting them will continue to add significant value to our customers, as it has done for decades. Our ongoing investment in our people, product and customers will ensure we remain a leading provider of Source-to-Pay software solutions, helping mid-market organisations across the globe control spend and manage supply-chain risk – now more than ever.” – Geert Timmermans, Chief Product Officer
 
Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs. 

View the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Proactis’ strengths and cautions, among other providers’ offerings here.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE Proactis

