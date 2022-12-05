THE GLAMOROUS SPIRIT AND CELEBRATED TRADITIONS OF ST. REGIS DEBUT IN JAKARTA

The St. Regis Jakarta Features the Timeless Traditions and Signature Rituals of an Iconic Brand, Together with the Rich Heritage and Culture of Indonesia’s Vibrant Capital City

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — St. Regis Hotels and Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, today announced the highly-anticipated opening of The St. Regis Jakarta. Born from the distinct legacy of one of the world’s most storied luxury brands, The St. Regis Jakarta will offer guests and local luminaries a new viewpoint on sophisticated dining, bespoke service and avant-garde design in the heart of the city’s Kuningan, Sudirman and Thamrin central business districts.

“We are delighted to expand our brand presence in Indonesia with the debut of The St. Regis Jakarta, our second property in this vibrant country,” said George Fleck, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. “The St. Regis brand’s founding family, the Astors, were known as visionaries of their time, embracing change and innovation while maintaining a strong sense of history and heritage. It is in this spirit that we welcome guests to enjoy The St. Regis Jakarta, and we look forward to providing impeccable service and exquisite experiences in Indonesia’s capital city.”

The hotel is situated within the Golden Triangle of Jakarta, which extends from Central to South Jakarta and is one of the fastest-evolving central business districts in the Asia Pacific region. The St. Regis Jakarta is ideally located within an exclusive enclave comprised of foreign embassies, government and commercial spaces as well as upscale retail, and is an easy 45 minute drive from Soekarno Hatta International Airport.

“When we think about luxury, we think about a legacy of shared memories that transcends generations. Our aspiration is for The St. Regis Jakarta to be that theatre of memories, and a theatre of culture where the symphony of Indonesia’s cultural refinements – design, music, and art – creates extraordinary spaces for the next-gen and multi-gen connections, conversations and celebrations,” said Shirley Tan, Chief Executive Officer, Rajawali Property Group.

Every St. Regis hotel celebrates the culture and identity of its destination, and the design of The St. Regis Jakarta, conceptualized by the award-winning New York-based interior designer Alexandra Champalimaud, was inspired by Indonesia’s rich musical traditions. Embracing music and performance as a catalyst for personal experience forms the narrative of the hotel, and guests are greeted in the lobby by a kinetic chandelier titled “Sound of Light,” which was created by celebrated Czech glassmaker LASVIT and is synchronized with music by Indonesian composer Andi Rianto. The installation produces a shimmering light that dances across surfaces and spaces, showcasing the distinctive soundscapes of Indonesia and creating a glamorous welcome for arriving guests. Outdoor spaces, including the hotel’s entrance and swimming pool, feature artworks by renowned landscape architect Bill Bensley, with the theme of “Discovery”.

The St. Regis Jakarta features 282 exquisitely appointed guest rooms, including 28 spacious suites ranging from 75 to 187 square meters, each featuring a private balcony. Meticulously created by the renowned G.A. Design team, the guest rooms reflect contemporary luxury and feature thoughtful touches throughout, such as custom-made cushions accented with embedded batik motifs by Indonesian designer, Iwan Tirta. Guests will also enjoy the St. Regis Butler Service, a personalized signature offering that has been a hallmark of the brand for more than a century, ensuring that each guest’s individual preferences are understood and anticipated at every turn.

Exceptional culinary journeys are presented through the hotel’s distinct culinary venues. The Drawing Room, located near the arrival lobby, is an elegant all-day lounge where guests can experience the signature traditions of St. Regis, such as Afternoon Tea and Champagne sabrage. The all-day dining Bel Étage celebrates Indonesia’s multicultural heritage with a collection of Indonesian dishes along with western, Asian and Pan-Asian cuisines, from timeless classics to the chef’s personal recipes. Located in the heart of the hotel, Rosé is a deli where guests can enjoy artisanal coffees, teas, pastries and cold cuts in a casual setting. The Pool Bar is a quiet spot that invites escape from the rush of urban life. The hotel’s signature St. Regis Bar, unique and different at every St. Regis hotel around the world, features a striking mural by Indonesian artist Eddy Susanto, which captures the interactive inspirations between art and jazz, and correlates the rhythm, energy and spirit of the historical development of jazz in Indonesia.

The St. Regis Bar also presents the hotel’s unique twist on the brand’s signature libation, the Bloody Mary, which was created at The St. Regis New York. The Batavia Mary, which reflects the old colonial name for Jakarta and once the capital of the archipelago’s spice trade, features a local rice wine spiced with chili and tangy vinegar and was inspired by the bold flavors of Indonesian cuisine. The St. Regis Bar also features an inspired list of cocktails from the House of Astor in New York and The Violet Hour Ritual, where guests are invited to discover a collection of martinis served from a bespoke trolley, including the bewitchingly-named Violet Hour, Flame of Love and Poet’s Dream martinis.

With more than 2,500 square meters of dedicated event spaces, the hotel makes the perfect venue for cherished celebrations, gatherings and meetings. The Astor Ballroom, with a capacity of more than 1,000 people, features a magnificent LASVIT ceiling masterpiece which depicts the mountains of Indonesia. The Caroline Astor Ballroom, the hotel’s junior ballroom, includes its own reception area and private dressing room.

The St. Regis Spa is a sanctuary of refined relaxation and offers revitalizing treatments based on a philosophy of “New Life and Fertility” with ingredients from the volcanic mountains of Java. The spa offers a menu of signature treatments as well as OxyGeneo® facial treatments for rejuvenated, fresh and healthy skin. To complement guests’ health and fitness goals, the hotel also offers a Fitness Centre with the latest Technogym equipment, professional personal training sessions and scheduled group exercise classes.

“The opening of The St. Regis Jakarta is the latest chapter in the marvelous history of St. Regis, unveiling the best address where Jakarta’s luminaries can gather for private teas, midnight suppers and glamorous galas in this vibrant city,” said Marc Handl, General Manager, The St. Regis Jakarta. “We are looking forward to serving our guests in the finest of these traditions, beautifully complemented by exceptional Indonesian spirit, style and hospitality.”

For more information about The St. Regis Jakarta, visit stregisjakarta.com or follow Instagram @thestregisjakarta for more stories.

High resolution images of The St. Regis Jakarta can be downloaded here.

About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at more than 50 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Twitter , Instagram and Facebook . St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

SOURCE Marriott International