AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

GEEKOM’s Christmas Gift for Wholesale Buyers – Lowest Mini PC Price When Order 10 Units

PRNewswire December 5, 2022

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — GEEKOM, a Taiwan-based multinational consumer electronics company specializing in MINI PCs, is now recruiting distributors worldwide and offering Christmas Mini Computer Best Deals.

GEEKOM has been selling Mini PCs for years, with sales to over 35 countries and fans worldwide; the GEEKOM brand strongly influences the United States, Europe, and other regions. Its factory covers throughout 2000m2 and has an annual production capacity of up to 200,000 units. With fast timeliness, vital capacity, and robust security, GEEKOM offers high-quality products at highly competitive prices, thanks to its strong supply chain, logistics system, and independent research and development center in Taipei.

The GEEKOM brand is expanding rapidly; its products are tested and proven to be above general by large media like TechRadar, TomsGuide, Yahoo, and more. These days, ambitious partners with deep insights into their local markets are sorely needed to cement the brand in their country. We invite you to join the GEEKOM family and share the joy of success.

Well, let’s start with a special joy from GEEKOM. Save more on GEEKOM RTS/ODM/OEM Mini PCs when ordering over 10 units. Get the best wholesale price using the links below:

GEEKOM

Mini IT11 i5

Mini IT11 i7

Mini IT8

Mini IT8SE

MiniAir 11

CPU (Intel)

i5-1155G7

i7-11390H

i5-8279U

i3-8109U

N5095

Graphics(Intel)

Iris Xe

 Iris Plus Graphics 655

UHD Graphics 605

Memory

16-64G

16-32G

8-32G

SSD Storage

512GB-2T

512GB-1T

256G-1T

HDD Storage

2.5″ SATA HDD (7mm), up to 2TB

System

Win11 Pro

Wi-Fi

6

5

Bluetooth

5.2

4.2

Ports

3 USB 3.2
2 USB4
1 SD card reader
1 3.5 mm headphone jack
1 RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
1 HDMI 2.0 port
1 Mini Display
1 DC jack
1 Power button

3 USB 3.2
2 USB-C
1 SD card reader
1 3.5 mm headphone jack
1 RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
1 HDMI 2.0 port
1 Mini Display
1 DC jack
1 Power button

2 USB 3.2
1 USB 3.2
2 USB-C
1 SD card reader
1 3.5 mm headphone jack
1 RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
1 HDMI 1.4
1 Mini Display
1 DC jack
1 Power button

Become a GEEKOM distributor and together explore global growth opportunities by:

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +86 18826080264 (Skype/Wechat)
Whatsapp: +16572254269
Jiteng Official: https://jitengtech.com/
Visit our Alibaba store here

 

SOURCE GEEKOM

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.