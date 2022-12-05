GEEKOM’s Christmas Gift for Wholesale Buyers – Lowest Mini PC Price When Order 10 Units

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — GEEKOM, a Taiwan-based multinational consumer electronics company specializing in MINI PCs, is now recruiting distributors worldwide and offering Christmas Mini Computer Best Deals.

GEEKOM has been selling Mini PCs for years, with sales to over 35 countries and fans worldwide; the GEEKOM brand strongly influences the United States, Europe, and other regions. Its factory covers throughout 2000m2 and has an annual production capacity of up to 200,000 units. With fast timeliness, vital capacity, and robust security, GEEKOM offers high-quality products at highly competitive prices, thanks to its strong supply chain, logistics system, and independent research and development center in Taipei.

The GEEKOM brand is expanding rapidly; its products are tested and proven to be above general by large media like TechRadar, TomsGuide, Yahoo, and more. These days, ambitious partners with deep insights into their local markets are sorely needed to cement the brand in their country. We invite you to join the GEEKOM family and share the joy of success.

Well, let’s start with a special joy from GEEKOM. Save more on GEEKOM RTS/ODM/OEM Mini PCs when ordering over 10 units. Get the best wholesale price using the links below:

GEEKOM Mini IT11 i5 Mini IT11 i7 Mini IT8 Mini IT8SE MiniAir 11 CPU (Intel) i5-1155G7 i7-11390H i5-8279U i3-8109U N5095 Graphics(Intel) Iris Xe Iris Plus Graphics 655 UHD Graphics 605 Memory 16-64G 16-32G 8-32G SSD Storage 512GB-2T 512GB-1T 256G-1T HDD Storage 2.5″ SATA HDD (7mm), up to 2TB – System Win11 Pro Wi-Fi 6 5 Bluetooth 5.2 4.2 Ports 3 USB 3.2

2 USB4

1 SD card reader

1 3.5 mm headphone jack

1 RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet

1 HDMI 2.0 port

1 Mini Display

1 DC jack

1 Power button 3 USB 3.2

2 USB-C

1 SD card reader

1 3.5 mm headphone jack

1 RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet

1 HDMI 2.0 port

1 Mini Display

1 DC jack

1 Power button 2 USB 3.2

1 USB 3.2

2 USB-C

1 SD card reader

1 3.5 mm headphone jack

1 RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet

1 HDMI 1.4

1 Mini Display

1 DC jack

1 Power button

Become a GEEKOM distributor and together explore global growth opportunities by:

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +86 18826080264 (Skype/Wechat)

Whatsapp: +16572254269

Jiteng Official: https://jitengtech.com/

Visit our Alibaba store here

