AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Bitget shares Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves to enhance transparency

PRNewswire December 5, 2022

Users’ assets safeguarded with at least a 1:1 reserve ratio

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget, announces today that it is launching its Proof of Reserves Page, which will demonstrate to users that we are a full-reserve exchange, as supported by its Proof of Reserves (“PoR”), using the cryptographic-audited Merkle tree method, and that users’ assets stored on the platform are safeguarded.

The Proof of Reserves page provides users with a wealth of information on the topic, including several core elements such as “Merkle Validator”, the monthly snapshots presenting the balance of the reserve pools, user education on Proof of Reserves and the importance of being fully reserved, as well as how the Merkle tree supports and proves the authenticity and consistency of the data presented by Bitget. Snapshots of reserve wallets on the platform and the user’s assets serve as reassuring evidence and demonstrate that their assets are held at least at a 1:1 ratio.

To further enhance transparency and ensure the accuracy of the information on the page, Bitget is also launching a new tool, “Merkle Validator”, for users to perform self-audit with their own accounts. The feature allows users to verify the security of their funds in a few simple steps. Users are able to verify the status of their assets’ “Merkle leaf” under the Merkle tree data structure. Bitget is also committed to carrying out regular audits of the PoRs to make sure the balances and the status of user assets within its reserves stay up-to-date.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, comments, “Bitget actively responds to the market concerns, and even before FTX filed for bankruptcy, on Nov 9th, we had already promised to publish our Merkle tree Proof-of-Reserves within a month’s time.  Today, we are proud to fulfil our promise. The release of the Proof of Reserves and the Merkle tree data equips users with updated and informational insights on the financial status of Bitget and enhanced control on their assets stored on the platform, which is echoed in our commitment of maximum transparency and top-notch protection policies for users.”

“The crypto industry is under close scrutiny after the scandals and collapses of some giant crypto firms. The desire of users to invest and store assets on a secure platform has seen its high, as Bitget has recently witnessed an increase in users. With the rollout of the Proof of Reserves page, Bitget not only demonstrates well-rounded protection for users, but also will continue to advocate more initiatives aiming to offer safe adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide and a sustainable and trustworthy environment in the crypto universe,” adds Gracy.

Aside from the POR release, Bitget has launched various initiatives to help rebuild the market’s confidence, such as launching the USD 5 million Builders Fund for users affected by the FTX incident, increasing the Protection Fund to USD 300 million, and most recently, investing 20 million in a series of campaigns with Lionel Messi.

About Bitget

Bitget, established in 2018, is the world’s top five leading cryptocurrency exchange with innovative products and social trading services as its key features, currently serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries around the world.

The exchange is committed to providing one-stop and secure trading solutions to users and aims to increase crypto adoption by collaborations with creditable partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, Italian leading football team Juventus, PGL Major’s official esports crypto partner, and the leading esports organization Team Spirit.

SOURCE Bitget

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.