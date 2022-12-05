HashKey Group and SEBA Bank Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Institutional Adoption of Digital Assets in Hong Kong and Switzerland

HONG KONG, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — HashKey Digital Asset Group (“HashKey” or “The Group“) and SEBA Bank AG (“SEBA Bank“) have today announced a new strategic partnership that will see both financial services groups leverage their digital asset service offerings as well as custody and asset management products to accelerate the institutional adoption of digital assets in Hong Kong and in Switzerland.

The strategic partnership, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), will see HashKey become SEBA Bank’s preferred digital asset trading and market development partner in Hong Kong, while SEBA Bank will be the banking partner of choice for HashKey in Switzerland. Together, HashKey and SEBA Bank will endeavour to bring to market reliable and differentiated solutions and avenues for institutional and professional investors who are seeking to take exposure in the digital asset ecosystem. The two groups are also committed to complying with and embracing the regulatory frameworks of their respective jurisdictions with the highest standards of compliance, Know-Your-Customer and Anti-Money Laundering policies and measures.

SEBA Bank is a leading crypto bank in Switzerland having a suite of fully regulated banking and investment services including trading, structured products, bank accounts, credit, custody and staking. By partnering with HashKey, SEBA Bank will strengthen its offering to its institutional clients and partners and solidify its position as a global crypto banking leader, complementing its existing licenses and branches in Switzerland and Abu Dhabi.

HashKey Group, through its subsidiary Hash Blockchain Limited (“HBL“), was recently granted approval from the Securities and Futures Commission (“SFC”) of Hong Kong to operate a virtual asset trading platform, becoming only the second company in Hong Kong licensed to provide regulated automated trading services for professional investors in respect of virtual assets. In accordance with the regulatory framework set out by the SFC, HashKey’s virtual asset trading platform, named HashKey PRO, is built to ensure the highest level of client asset protection, in which client assets are segregated and held in custody by HashKey Custody Services Limited, a holder of a Trust or Company Service Provider licence in Hong Kong.

Franz Bergmueller , Group CEO of SEBA Bank, commented, “With a supportive regulatory framework, Hong Kong is a leading jurisdiction globally in the licensing provision of crypto products and services. It is important that the SEBA group becomes part of this ecosystem as a trusted, secure and transparent counterparty in this regulated crypto environment. We’re proud to partner with Hashkey to establish and strengthen our presence in this critical market. As a leading provider of digital asset financial services in the Asian markets, HashKey will play an important role in expanding our presence and network in the region.”

Michel Lee, Executive President at HashKey Group, said, “Since our inception, HashKey has always prioritised the importance of protecting our clients’ funds and assets under a regulatory-first approach. We are excited to form this strategic partnership with SEBA Bank, a pioneer in the global digital investment market and one of the most innovative financial institutions in the world, who also shares the same ethos and core principles with us on regulatory compliance. Merging HashKey’s ecosystem of digital asset services along with SEBA Bank’s cutting-edge digital banking and finance infrastructure will allow us to offer to our clients the most secure and seamless gateway into the new digital economy.”

About HashKey Group

HashKey Group is an end-to-end digital asset financial services group in Asia. The Group provides a complete ecosystem across the entire digital asset landscape, ranging from trading, custody, venture investment, technologies to Web3 infrastructure. HashKey’s senior team has decades of investment and trading experience, strong business execution and deep market insights gained from tier-one banks, regulators and FinTech ventures. By bringing together the most advanced blockchain research and development and technologies, HashKey identifies potential opportunities and delivers end-to-end solutions that operate within regulatory frameworks with the highest compliance standards. The Group has operations in Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan, and extensive partnerships with FinTech and blockchain solutions providers, academic institutions and associations.

Official website: https://www.hashkey.com

About SEBA Bank

Crypto.Banking.Simplified.

Founded in April 2018 and headquartered in Zug, SEBA Bank is a leading crypto bank in Switzerland having a suite of fully regulated banking services. In August 2019, SEBA Bank received a Swiss banking and securities dealer licence, and in September 2021 the CISA licence – the first time a reputed, regulatory authority such as FINMA has granted such licences to a financial services provider with a core capability in digital assets. In February 2022 SEBA Bank secured the Financial Services Permission from Abu Dhabi Global Market and opened an office in Abu Dhabi.

The broad, vertically integrated spectrum of services combined with the highest security standards, make SEBA Bank’s value proposition unique – this is why Banque de France selected SEBA Bank to test the integration of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). CVVC Global Report and CB Insights names SEBA

Bank as Top 50 Companies within the blockchain ecosystem. Aite Group awarded SEBA Bank with their 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award in the category “Digital Start-up of the Year”.

For more information about SEBA Bank, please visit our website.

