  • senior citizens

The 2022 ITOE Senior Care & Rehabilitation Expo Kicks Off

PRNewswire December 5, 2022

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The 2022 Guangdong Premium Products International Trade Online Expo – Senior Care & Rehabilitation Expo, hosted by CCPIT Guangdong Committee and the Guangdong Silver Industry Association, will take place from December 4 to 8. The Expo, with a focus on the global development trends of the elderly health sector, is expected to bring together the most cutting-edge services, products, technologies and solutions in Guangdong province in online format.

The Expo will set up traditionally featured zones, including elderly care services, retirement communities and assisted-living facilities, nursing aids, and products for seniors. In addition, it will also display innovative offerings such as smart products for the elderly and barrier-free living. More than 500 well-known local senior care companies will be exhibiting at the event, covering nearly 60 categories and encompassing some 4,000 best-selling products.

Through a series of activities such as online exhibitions, trade exchanges, networking sessions, and an industry cloud summit, the Expo aims to help local companies seamlessly connect with elderly-related procurement organizations and overseas buyers.

The Expo will hold the 2022 Senior Care & Rehabilitation Summit Forum online on December 4, where guests will meet virtually to discuss international practices in dealing with population aging, effective approaches for developing the silver-hair economy, as well as the best chances for strengthening international cooperation.

If you are interested in the Senior Care & Rehabilitation Industry, please visit the expo on www.itoegd.com/ex/6
SOURCE 2022 Guangdong Boutique International Trade Digital Exhibition Series Exhibition – Elderly Care Industry Online Exhibition

