Tencent Cloud Joins Forces with BeLive Technology to Elevate Livestreaming Standard in Southeast Asia and Beyond

Tencent Cloud’s comprehensive cloud offerings help businesses realize “Immersive Convergence” by bringing the livestreaming experience to new heights

HONG KONG, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Livestreaming has emerged in recent years as an effective way to market, communicate, and sell products online. Tencent Cloud – the cloud business of global technology company Tencent – today announced its collaboration with BeLive Technology to revolutionize the way people connect online, thus empowering enterprises in accelerating their business and driving incremental revenue growth amid the booming video market. With BeLive Technology’s years of expertise on livestreaming and video marketing across different industries and scales, along with Tencent Cloud Media Services’ one-stop audio and video solutions, the collaboration aims to raise the bar in livestreaming all over Southeast Asia and beyond.

Video livestreaming provides businesses with a powerful marketing tool, connecting them to and providing personalized interaction with customers all around the globe. With offices in Singapore and Vietnam as well as a growing global partner network, BeLive Technology has served numerous brands and enterprises all over the world. Live streams powered by BeLive Technology have reached more than 100 million viewers worldwide, amounting to 50 million hours of content.

Tencent Cloud Media Services’ low-latency, stable, and high-quality support enables BeLive Technology to open more doors for businesses of all sizes to use livestreaming and interactive technology in their video marketing strategies. This is also in line with Tencent Cloud’s ongoing effort to truly realize “Immersive Convergence” to incubate a new industrial ecology and shape a new way of life.

The new partnership opens up opportunities for BeLive Technology to tap into Tencent Cloud Media Services’ wide range of offerings, including Stream Services, featuring professional live streaming, real-time media processing, on-cloud recording and simulcasting to other social media platforms; Video on Demand (VOD), which includes video storage, media asset management, statistics analysis; and Tencent Real-Time Communication (TRTC), which highlights its real-time audio/video call capabilities, with multi-host and multi-guest to support interactive audio/video streaming and real-time microphone connection.

In addition to the industry-leading livestreaming and video solutions backed by Tencent Cloud Media Services’ over 20 years of experience in audio and video fields, BeLive Technology has been able to tap into Tencent Cloud’s expertise and technological advantages in achieving rapid scaling and enhancing its capabilities – with continuous and consistent assistance from its marketing team as well as its reasonable pricing.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, “We are pleased to join forces with BeLive Technology to provide interactive live entertainment that brings virtual events closer to the audience, taking livestreaming to a new level. The collaboration reinstates our ongoing efforts to fully realize ‘Immersive Convergence,’ driving new connections that integrate digital and physical forms. We are looking forward to supporting enterprises of all sizes with our high-quality and reliable services, ultimately integrating the digital economy with reality, and always staying one step ahead in this digital era.”

Kenneth Tan, CEO, and Co-founder of BeLive Technology, said, “BeLive Technology is committed to elevating the livestreaming standard in Southeast Asia. To achieve this feat as a service provider, we are pleased to be benefiting from Tencent Cloud’s high-quality, secure and highly reliable solutions that would help us support businesses from all walks of life.”

Tencent Cloud will continue to optimize its audio and video technology, providing businesses with a one-stop media solution that helps strengthen the inter-connection among enterprises, users, developers and everything under the era of “Immersive Convergence”.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world’s leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel and transportation.

About Tencent Cloud Media Services

Tencent Cloud Media Services has accumulated over 20 years of experience in audio & video technologies, providing industry-leading, comprehensive one-stop media solutions from PaaS to SaaS, including real-time communication, video on demand, live streaming, global acceleration and security. It provides support for customers from content creation, processing, to distribution, enabling real-time and engaging audience experiences worldwide.

About BeLive Technology

BeLive Technology is the leading provider of live streaming solutions in Southeast Asia. BeLive’s platform employs advanced AI and machine learning developed specifically for video analysis and interactive video content. Live streams powered by BeLive have reached more than 100 million viewers worldwide, amounting to more than 50 million hours of content. The company is headquartered in Singapore and is IMDA SG Digital (SG:D) Accredited. To learn more, please visit https://belive.technology/

