Xinhua Silk Road: 2022 Belt and Road International Conference on TVET held

PRNewswire December 6, 2022

BEIJING , Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Themed on “New Connotation, New Value and New Mission”, the 2022 Belt and Road International Conference on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) was held online and offline in China’s Shenzhen, Beijing, Shanghai and Quanzhou from November 24 to 25.

About 200 officials, experts, scholars, representatives from vocational schools and enterprises from more than 40 countries and regions as well as international organizations such as UNESCO attended the meeting.

The conference noted that the Chinese government is committed to building a new pattern of international exchanges and cooperation in vocational education. In August 2022, the World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference was successfully held in China’s Tianjin to share the fruits of China’s vocational education development with people around the world.

The conference put forward a four-point proposal on TVET, including defining the new orientation of vocational education, developing high-quality modern vocational education, creating new value of vocational education to promote high-quality construction of the Belt and Road, undertaking new missions of vocational education to build a community with a shared future for mankind and provide a talent base for Belt and Road related countries to better integrate into the international industrial division of labor system.

The conference was co-hosted by the Chinese Society for Technical and Center for Vocational Education Development of Ministry of Education.

During the conference, a series of books named A Brief History of World Vocational Education and a research report on Vocational Education in BRICS countries were released, and an exhibition on the Belt and Road vocational education stories was also held.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/331343.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

