GWM Deepens Its Global New Energy Strategy

PRNewswire December 6, 2022

BAODING, China, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On December 2, GWM successfully held the 2022 Overseas Conference in Thailand. More than 200 distributors from over 50 countries and regions around the world discussed the development strategy and planning of GWM’s new energy.

GWM Deepens Its Global New Energy Strategy (PRNewsfoto/GWM)

GWM has a complete industry chain of new energy in Thailand. This event aims to provide overseas distributors with a one-stop experience of new energy products, technologies, production, sales, and other aspects, and provide a template for new energy transformation in more regions.

At the conference, the representative from GWM Thailand shared the strategic deployment of new energy in the local market. Focusing on new energy products, the company has launched diversified products covering HEV, PHEV, and BEV. Based on the practices of the Rayong new energy plant, GWM has also built a “forest ecosystem” covering vehicle production, intelligent products, charging services, and users’ lifestyles.

In just one year, GWM has made remarkable achievements in the ASEAN market. As of November, 2022, the company has delivered more than 13,000 new energy vehicles in Thailand, while the HAVAL H6 HEV has maintained a leading position in terms of sales volumes in the C-class SUV market for 15 months. From its base in Thailand, the company has rolled out its new energy products in other ASEAN countries.

Parker Shi, Vice President of GWM, said that there were many experiences of new energy development path we should draw on in Thailand. As one of GWM’s core markets, the development achievements in Thailand would propel GWM to the forefront of clean and sustainable transformation.

GWM is also rolling out its new energy strategy globally at high speed. In the European market, the WEY Coffee 01and the ORA FUNKY CAT (also known as ORA GOOD CAT) have been officially launched. The first batch of WEY Coffee 01 has been shipped and will be delivered to German users. Further, the company has plans to expand the Spain and Sweden markets to promote its new energy layout and brand premiumization. In South America. GWM completed the technical upgrade of its Brazil factory in November this year. These achievements have laid a solid foundation for the global market.

Combined with the rapid implementation of this new energy strategy, it has promoted global business expansion and sales growth. Now, the company has an overseas sales network of 700 dealerships and its products have been exported to more than 170 countries and regions, with a total overseas sales volume exceeding 1 million. Between January to October this year, the sales volume of new energy vehicles exceeded 100,000.

GWM will continue to promote the implementation of the global new energy strategy with the blueprint of the ASEAN market. The company will also constantly explore new energy products that meet the green travel needs of global users, and bring a clean and smart experience for them.

 

SOURCE GWM

