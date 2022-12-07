AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Speedgoat announces new generation Performance real-time test system, accelerating testing of control designs and embedded controllers from Simulink®

PRNewswire December 7, 2022

LIEBEFELD, Switzerland, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The new generation Performance real-time target machine (P3) is a scalable, high-performance test system for hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulation of digital twins and rapid control prototyping of novel control designs.

New generation Performance test system with seamless Simulink workflow integration.

For hardware-in-the-loop simulation, the Performance test system enables you to thoroughly test embedded controllers and connections. For example, you can run a digital twin of your physical plant designed in Simulink in deterministic real-time to test automotive ECUs, aircraft FADECs, or PLCs of industrial automation systems.

For rapid control prototyping, use the Performance as a powerful and flexible controller, without constraints from embedded software workflows. The workflow integration with MATLAB® & Simulink will help you run and test novel control designs during early R&D stages.

Closed-loop sample rates up to the MHz range, large I/O scalability, and seamless Simulink integration

The new generation Performance real-time target machine supports faster closed-loop sample rates and provides larger I/O scalability and more flexible I/O access.

High-performance multi-core CPUs and optional Simulink programmable FPGAs enable closed-loop sample rates up to the MHz range. The Performance has up to eleven I/O slots in the base unit and the option to connect multiple I/O expansion units, allowing to install over 40 I/O modules.

Performance real-time target machine with I/O expansion unit

“You can choose from over 150 I/O module types, covering most typical needs off-the-shelf, including analog, digital, pulse, and encoder I/O, and a vast range of communication protocols. Additional I/O modules can be installed at any time at your site,” says Riccardo Moccetti, Head of Product Management, at Speedgoat.

“The Performance test system is ideal to place on your desk, in a lab, or to mount in a rack. As test systems are typically used for many years, Speedgoat assures long-term availability of components, continued compatibility with latest MATLAB releases, and responsive support.” says Martin Stoller, CEO, at Speedgoat.

“As with all Speedgoat test systems, MATLAB and Simulink workflow integration with Simulink Real-Time™ makes the Performance real-time target machine ideal for model-based design with hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulation of digital twins and rapid control prototyping of innovative and complex control designs,” says Jim Carrick, Development Director at MathWorks. 

Speedgoat provides engineers and scientists the quickest and most intuitive way to real-time test cutting-edge applications designed with Simulink.

For additional information, visit speedgoat.com.

Speedgoat GmbH, Liebefeld, Switzerland

Contact Us | Speedgoat

Speedgoat Logo

 

SOURCE Speedgoat GmbH

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.