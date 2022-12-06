AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Arsenal and LABS Group announce new partnership

PRNewswire December 6, 2022

SINGAPORE, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Arsenal and LABS Group are announcing a new partnership today which sees LABS Group become our official Hotel and Resort Membership Partner in Asia and Europe.  

LABS LOGO BLACK

LABS Group will focus on the hospitality industry, allowing hotels and resorts to create and customise timeshare programmes through their new digital marketplace, Staynex, which will launch early next year.  

Rooms from a network of resorts and hotels around the world will be available at discount prices for a set period, over a number of years, through the new system. Customers will be able to purchase a residence pass for partner hotels, in the form of an NFT (Non-Fungible Token), that gives them access to the accommodation for the specified time period at a reduced rate.

Bernard Lau, CEO of LABS Group, said: 

“Partnering with Arsenal is not only an honour, but it’s also a dream come true to be associated with such a successful and historical football club. This will accelerate our vision of combining the hospitality industry with global brands, in a way that has not been done before.”

Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer at Arsenal said: 

“We’re delighted to welcome LABS Group to the Arsenal family as they prepare to launch this new product in the New Year. Our reach around the world is going to be an important part of them growing this new business.” 

Disclaimer: LABS Hotel Membership NFTs (‘Residence Passes’) are a form of cryptoasset. Please note that (a) the value of cryptoassets is variable and can go down as well as up; (b) cryptoassets are unregulated in the UK; and (c) capital gains tax may be payable on any profits made on the sale of cryptoassets.

About LABS Group

LABS Group makes real estate accessible for everyone by using Web3 to make transactions for digital assets, bridging the industry with blockchain technology, and partnering with different resorts & properties across the world.

To learn more about LABS Group and Staynex, please visit labsgroup.io

Disclaimer: LABS Hotel Membership NFTs (‘Residence Passes’) are a form of cryptoasset. Please note that (a) the value of cryptoassets is variable and can go down as well as up; (b) cryptoassets are unregulated in the UK; and (c) capital gains tax may be payable on any profits made on the sale of cryptoassets.

Media Contact
LABS Group Marketing Team
[email protected] 

SOURCE LABS Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.