  • award and prize

XPON NAMED TOP AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND (AUNZ) GOOGLE MARKETING PLATFORM PARTNER OF THE YEAR FOR 2022

PRNewswire December 7, 2022

BRISBANE, Australia, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — XPON Technologies Group Ltd (ASX: XPN), a Global Marketing and Cloud technology company, took home three awards at the 2022 AUNZ Google Marketing Platform (GMP) Partner Awards on Thursday, 24 November 2022. XPON was recognised for excellence in collaboration with Google across all award categories (Collaboration Award), amplification of technology and capability (Loudest Voice), and clinching the Partner of the Year award for the first time. This caps off a successful year for XPON in the Google Marketing Partner programs and complements XPON’s elevation to Google Cloud Premier Partner status with Google Cloud Partner programs just a few weeks earlier.

“The awards accentuate our strong alignment and continued success in implementing Google Marketing Platform technology and, most of all, the commitment of our team to unlock value for our customers,” stresses Chris Rozic, XPON Co-CEO.

“XPON demonstrated a true commitment to Google’s Platforms in multiple areas, including sales growth, marketing and presence, driving product connections, increasing client maturity, championing new technology, such as Google Analytics 4 and being a true advocate for Google’s Platforms,” says Angus Beattie, Google’s Head of Tech Partnerships.

“Through XPON’s invaluable and trusted strategic guidance, we were empowered to roll out a standardised and simplified migration of Google’s technology across all our 5 global regions,” adds Matt Cowell, Flight Centre Travel Group’s Global Discipline Leader-Digital Analytics.

GMP Partner of the Year is awarded to the organisation that has demonstrated leading commitment to client maturity and success, sales growth, marketing & PR, product connections, and being a true advocate of Google’s technology, including the Google Marketing Platform and Google Analytics 4.

About XPON Technologies Group Ltd

XPON (ASX:XPN) is a Marketing Technology and Cloud Business providing mission-critical services and software solutions to enterprises in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Europe.

We help customers better leverage their First Party data by deploying the XPON Marketing & CX technology stack, unlocking exponential growth.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE XPON Technologies Group Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

