P&G Australia and WEConnect provide business network, training, and mentorship for women entrepreneurs in Sydney

SYDNEY, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Women business leaders from 24 Australian small and medium enterprises have graduated from the inaugural P&G Women Entrepreneurs Academy in Sydney. Held in partnership between Procter & Gamble and WEConnect International, the program provides a wide range of training and development courses on topics such as sales, communications, procurement, human resources, and leadership skills.

The graduation ceremony was officiated by Kumar Venkatasubramanian, Managing Director P&G Australia & New Zealand, who also led the course on Leadership Skills.

“Small businesses play a critical role in Australian society, and we are passionate about helping them succeed. It was inspiring to meet the 24 women leaders of these businesses, many of whom are making a difference through their focus on gender equality, environmental sustainability, and indigenous inclusion – priorities that are closely shared by P&G Australia & New Zealand. I’m proud to see the great success of this program and look forward to seeing these inspiring women and their businesses thrive,” Mr Venkatasubramanian said.

A joint survey conducted by P&G Australia and WEConnect International with responses from the 24 women business owners found that 95% of participants said it was very important to have access to a support network, coaching and training. However, only 41% currently have access to a strong network of support. 91% of participants agreed that it is challenging at times to strike a healthy balance between managing a business and having time for family, household and other passions.

Mrinalini Venkatachalam, Regional Director Southeast Asia & Oceania, WEConnect International, said that women-owned and women-led businesses are a critical source of innovation and growth in Australia:

“In many parts of the world, women-owned businesses are a significant and reliable source of innovation in global value chains, bringing new ideas, products and services into the market. It is inspiring to see the success of women-owned businesses in Australia and there is a great opportunity to strengthen the power of these female entrepreneurs.”

Since its inception in 2016, P&G and WeConnect have partnered to host this Academy in 13 other markets, including Singapore, South Africa, Japan, and the US.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About WEConnect International

WEConnect International is a member-led, global non-profit that brings motivated, large corporate, multilateral and government buyers together with qualified women-owned suppliers around the world. It works with over 160 multinational buying organizations, with over $1 trillion in annual purchasing power combined, that have committed to sourcing more products and services from women-owned businesses based in over 130 countries. WEConnect International identifies, educates, registers and certifies women’s business enterprises based outside of the U.S. that are at least 51% owned, managed and controlled by one or more women. WEConnect International provides certification in over 50 countries that represent over 65 percent of the world’s population.

About P&G and WEConnect International’s Survey

Survey was conducted by P&G and WEConnect International in October-November 2022. The survey data quoted is based on all responses received from a total of 24 respondents. All respondents were applicants in the P&G Academy for Women Entrepreneurs and represent a range of different industry sectors and business sizes.

