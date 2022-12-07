AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Really Simple Systems Launches New Workflow Automation Feature

PRNewswire December 8, 2022

PETERSFIELD, England, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Leading cloud CRM vendor, Really Simple Systems, has today announced the launch of their new workflow automation feature.

 

RSS Logo

 

This new automations feature will allow users to create workflows in the CRM, removing the need for data input and repetitive tasks, allowing businesses to streamline their processes and improve productivity.

The no-code Automations use a simple graphical interface, rather than traditional computer coding, allowing users to create automated workflows for their business regardless of their technical ability.

Really Simple Systems’ founder and CEO, John Paterson, commented: “I’m genuinely excited about the launch of our workflow automation software. It will open up a whole new level of functionality for our customers, and takes the Really Simple Systems features set up to a level that was previously only provided by competitors costing ten times as much.”

Workflow automations can be used for a wide variety of processes in the CRM, saving time, minimising human error, reducing costs and increasing efficiency. Additionally, users will also be able to automate their marketing activity with automated campaigns and lead scoring.

Helen Armour, Really Simple Systems’ General Manager, added: “Customers who are new to workflow automations are in for a big surprise, it will literally change their life! If you are looking to run campaigns using marketing automation, then our new workflow automation tools mean you can automate who receives which messages and score each new lead according to their activity. It really is a game changer!”

The feature is available to those on the Professional and Enterprise Plans, with the option to add this feature to other plans if required.

Really Simple Systems’ customer, Joanne Moss of Australian Sweeper Company, remarked: “We’ve been one of the first companies to use the new automations feature in our CRM and already we are seeing the benefits. We keep thinking of more ways to use it which is making us increasingly efficient.”

https://support.reallysimplesystems.com/crm-automations/

Established in 2006, Really Simple Systems is one of the world’s largest providers of cloud-based CRM software. Designed for small and mid-sized businesses operating B2B, its customers range from single user start-ups to 200 user systems, including the Royal Academy of Arts, The National Trust for Scotland and the British Museum. Featuring integrated modules for email marketing and customer service, Really Simple Systems CRM is credited as being super-easy to use with excellent customer support.

