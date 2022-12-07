Stack Sports Announces New Ecosystem of Products in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Stack Sports, a global leader in sports technology, today are excited to announce that the GameDay and Stack Team App products are combining forces to provide an end-to-end solution for sports organizations internationally.

These two teams will now focus on bringing together the best features of both products to better serve sports. Once the integration is complete partners can expect seamless data flow between the governing organizations, competitions, and teams.

To add to the upcoming product innovation, GameDay and Stack Team App will now offer Partners the full set of solutions within the Stack Sports Ecosystem. Designed to make sport easier for organizations the ecosystem includes solutions for Officials, Tournaments, Travel, Learning Management, Photo Distribution, and NFTs. Partners can now get even more value from their existing Partnership with Stack Sports.

In addition to the new ecosystem product offerings, Stack Sports is also announcing two new leadership roles at GameDay and Stack Team App.

To better serve Partners, Stack Team App CEO & Founder Rob Fletcher will take on the role of Managing Director of International Operations for Stack Sports, whilst Daniel Smith, currently in the position of Global Partnerships Manager at Stack Team App, will move into the position of General Manager at Stack Team App.

These new appointments will further align the operations of this innovative future offering and they will work together to create new innovation globally.

Rob Fletcher jointly launched Stack Team App in Feb 2013 and has been involved with grassroots sporting clubs for over 20 years. “Having used and admired GameDay’s technology for years from afar, I’m excited about re-establishing the business as the premier sports technology platform for administrators across our core markets. The business has made significant enhancements to the existing technology, providing our users more functionality than ever before.”

Daniel Smith, who’s been with Stack Team App for over 4 years, has 12+ years of initiating and delivering sustained commercial growth in the ever-expanding sports and technology industries. “Rob has established Stack Team App as the market leader in youth sport communication and I’m excited to continue that success. We are in a strong position with new and innovative products being released in the coming months and I’m looking forward to overseeing all facets of the business to continue our expansion and growth globally”.

About Stack Team App

Stack Team App is an Australian-based smartphone app trusted by more than 7 million members and over 250,000 sporting clubs, teams, leagues and social groups in 150+ countries across the globe. Stack Team App has helped transform the way coaches, team managers and volunteers are able to communicate and engage with their members. Choosing from a huge range of features, a fully customized app with a dynamically updating website can be created for free in less than 10-minutes.

Located in one of the world’s great sporting cities of Melbourne, Australia, Stack Team App started with a passion to support local community sporting clubs and help them prosper in a technological world. To learn more about how Stack Team App can help your team, go to www.stackteamapp.com or download Stack Team App from the App Store or Google Play.

About GameDay

GameDay, part of the Stack Sports family, have been providing next-generation sports management technology solutions in the Australian market since 2001 and has extended its key markets to include the United Kingdom, Europe and New Zealand. GameDay provides a range of solutions including membership management, competition and tournament management, event/ticketing platforms and various digital websites, e-commerce, and online auction fundraising solutions. GameDay works with a wide variety of organisations including grassroots sporting clubs/associations, professional clubs/teams, national governing bodies, and event providers along with charities and foundations.

About Stack Sports

With over 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company powers the sports experience through world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, USA Lacrosse, and NFL Flag, rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and focused on growing participation in sports through Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth Technology, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/ .

SOURCE Stack Sports