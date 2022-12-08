AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • international relations

CGTN: Xi visits the Middle East: What to be expected

PRNewswire December 9, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and pay a state visit to the country from December 7 to 10 at the invitation of its King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In a report released in early December, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the summit as a milestone event. Leaders of both sides will take the opportunity to plan future cooperation while pushing for the upgrade of bilateral relations and consolidating consensus on global governance, development, security and other critical issues. 

Titled “China-Arab Cooperation in the New Era,” the report emphasized fast-growing bilateral trade ties and people-to-people exchanges as well as mutual support and shared commitment to core issues. 

China remains the biggest trading partner of Arab countries. In 2021, the bilateral trade volume was roughly $330 billion, a year-on-year increase of 37 percent.

China is willing to jointly promote high-quality cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with Arab States, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a congratulatory letter to the fifth China-Arab States Expo last year. 

Noting that the traditional friendship between the peoples of China and Arab states has become stronger over time, Xi said that China and Arab states have continued to strengthen strategic coordination and synergy of actions in recent years and the joint construction of the Belt and Road has achieved fruitful results.

Win-win cooperation 

Co-organized by China Media Group (CMG) and the Ministry of Media of Saudi Arabia, the 2022 Chinese-Arab Media Cooperation Forum was held successfully on Monday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 

Over 150 guests, including government officials, representatives of media organizations and scholars from China and 22 Arab countries, participated in the forum.

Over the years, China has expanded cooperation with Arab countries in developing renewable energy including solar, wind and hydropower energy. Together, they have set up the China-Arab clean energy training center, the Chinese-Egyptian Renewable Energy Laboratory, and implemented cooperation projects such as the 800-megawatt Al Kharsaah Solar Power Plant in Qatar and 186 megawatt solar power stations at the Benban Solar Energy Park in Egypt.

To date, China has signed BRI cooperation agreements with 20 Arab states and the Arab League. The two sides have carried out more than 200 large-scale cooperation projects in energy, infrastructure and other fields, benefiting nearly 2 billion people.

“All told, China-Arab cooperation in the new era is a powerful vision to guide entire communities towards a future of multi-pronged progression,” Hannan Hussain, former assistant researcher at Islamabad Policy Research Institute, wrote in an opinion piece for CGTN. 

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-12-07/Xi-visits-the-Middle-East-What-to-be-expected-1fzKCd4aPuw/index.html 

SOURCE CGTN

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.