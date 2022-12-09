AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
OMODA 5 rated Five-stars by Euro NCAP, Highlighting its Excellent Safety Quality

PRNewswire December 9, 2022

CANBERRA, Australia, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On December 7, Euro NCAP released the latest safety test results. OMODA 5 passed the professional and most rigorous safety evaluation, with the highest evaluation of five-star safety by virtue of its outstanding performance in four areas, including adult occupant, child occupant, vulnerable road users and safety assist.

OMODA 5’s success in the most rigorous Euro NCAP test is attributable to its emphasis on users’ interests and its own highest pursuit of quality. The cross-style SUV has catered to the key demands of global consumers from the R&D and design stage. It has not only made great advancements in body structure, safety configuration and other aspects, but also carried out adaptive development verification in different environments and road conditions around the world.

OMODA 5 adopts a body with high-strength steel as the main structure, with steel accounting for 78%. It can withstand pressures up to 1800Mpa. Equipped with the above ultra-high strength materials, the cage body has been designed and manufactured to maintain its overall structure without deformation in case of accidents. As for the cabin, OMODA 5 is equipped with 7 airbags including for the driver and passenger seats, side airbag, side curtain and middle airbag, which can provide all-round safety protection for occupants in the event of a collision.

OMODA 5’s cutting-edge intelligent technology is the latest in a line of continuous progress, bringing the ultimate driving and riding safety experience. Specifically, The OMODA 5 is equipped with an advanced intelligent driving assistance system, including the ADAS system with 16 functions, such as ACC adaptive cruise, to protect drivers and passengers.

OMODA 5 successfully passed the Euro NCAP safety crash test with a evaluation of the full five stars, fully interpreting the product concept of “integrating safety in its products”. It also manifests that, by virtue of the impressive safety performance, OMODA 5 will step onto the international stage with a new attitude. Up to now, OMODA 5 has been launched in Kuwait, Israel and several other markets. With the continuous global certification of its quality, the OMODA brand will win the deeper trust of users in the process of globalization in the future.

SOURCE Chery

